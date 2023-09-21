To Nasdaq Copenhagen

21 September 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 25 September 2023

Effective from 25 September 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 25 September 2023 to 27 December 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 25 September 2023: 4.9550% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

