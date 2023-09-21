Rise in Viral Infections Drives Growth in the Oral Antiviral Market: 2021-2031 Forecast

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com announces a comprehensive analysis of the Oral Antiviral Market, projecting a promising CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The "Oral Antiviral Market by Indication, Drug Class, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report is a thorough examination of the current trends, estimations, and market dynamics from 2021 to 2031. The oral antiviral market encompasses drugs specifically designed for the treatment of viral infections. Unlike most antibiotics that destroy pathogens, antiviral drugs inhibit their development by targeting different stages of the viral life cycle.

A significant rise in viral infections, particularly influenza, HIV, and hepatitis, is driving the market's growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022 report highlighted 9 million influenza cases, leading to 4 million medical visits and 10,000 hospitalizations. Along with the increased prevalence of hepatitis and herpes globally, the market growth is further supported.

Moreover, several initiatives by government and non-government organizations aim to increase viral disease awareness and the available oral treatments. Enhanced adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and a stress on early viral infection diagnosis, such as hepatitis and HIV, are also contributing factors. Key market players have been noted to adopt strategies like collaborations, agreements, and alliances, which further bolsters market growth.

However, high costs associated with oral antivirals and the availability of vaccines for diseases such as influenza, hepatitis, and HPV might limit the market expansion. Nevertheless, an increasing demand for novel therapeutics and regulatory approvals offers vast opportunities for key market players.

In terms of segmentation, the oral antiviral market is categorized based on indication, drug class, distribution channel, and region. Notably, in 2021, the HIV segment, reverse transcriptase inhibitors drug class, and drug stores and retail pharmacies distribution channel dominated in terms of revenue. Regionally, North America contributed the largest revenue in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is projected to observe the highest growth rate in the upcoming decade.

Prominent players in the global oral antiviral market include AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Indication

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Influenza

Others

By Drug class

Protease inhibitors

Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

Others

By Distribution channel

Hospital pharmacies

Drug store and retail pharmacies

Online providers

