Asset Entities Announces the Launch of NFL Legend Michael Irvin’s Discord Community

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, today announced the launch of Michael the ‘Playmaker’ Irvin's Discord community Designed, Developed and Managed by Asset Entities under its AE.360.DDM suite of services. Michael’s Discord features Asset Entities’ own Eddie, the AI ChatGPT bot, as part of the community.



Michael Irvin is an NFL Superstar, Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, three-time Superbowl Champion, and Emmy Award winning Sports Analyst who also serves as a consultant to Asset Entities in the area of Sports and Entertainment and is contributing to the expansion of AE.360.DDM.

Michael Irvin stated: “I am very excited that the Asset Entities team is launching my Discord in the Sports and Entertainment arena. It is an incredible time in the world of social media. The new NFL season is in full swing, and I look forward to working with Asset Entities to utilize the exciting and innovative Discord community platform to drive fan engagement,” concluded Mr. Irvin.

“We are very pleased that Michael Irvin has chosen Asset Entities to design, develop, and manage his social community and introduce him to the world of Discord,” commented Asset Entities’ CEO Arshia Sarkhani. “Michael understands the power of Discord to inspire and facilitate fan engagement and grow a strong and loyal digital fan community,” said Mr. Sarkhani.

To join Michael Irvin’s newly launched Discord, and to interact with Asset Entities’ Eddie the AI Bot, go to https://Discord.gg/Playmaker88 and become a member of the Playmaker’s official community.

Michael Irvin played his entire 12-year career as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and won three Super Bowls. In 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Irvin played college football for the Hurricanes at the University of Miami where he won a NCAA Division I National Championship in 1987. Irvin was nicknamed the “Playmaker” due to his incredible ability to make big plays in big games during his pro and college careers.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com or https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.







Michael Irvin and the Asset Entities Team. Source: Asset Entities

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

