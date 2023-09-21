Global Prefabricated Housing Market Report 2023-2028: Astron Buildings, Bouygues SA & Red Sea Housing Services Leading the Way

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Housing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global prefabricated housing market is expected to experience growth and reach an estimated value of $22.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is attributed to several factors, including increased construction activities and a rising awareness of eco-friendly, time-saving, and cost-effective construction practices.

Emerging Trends in the Prefabricated Housing Market:

Innovative Materials: Emerging trends in the market include the use of innovative materials to enhance the thermal properties and strength of prefabricated housing. For example, cigarette butt bricks are being used to improve thermal insulation and fly ash concrete is employed to increase the structural strength of buildings.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on various factors, including home type, construction type, end use, and region:

Home Type: The segments include manufactured homes, modular homes, panelized homes, and precut homes. Among these, manufactured homes are expected to witness the highest growth due to increased demand for easily relocatable houses.

Construction Type: The market is categorized into single-section and multi-section construction types.

End Use: Segments include residential and commercial applications, with residential housing expected to witness the highest growth. This is driven by the demand for faster construction and increased awareness of waste reduction.

Region: The market is analyzed across North America (including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, France, and the U.K.), Asia Pacific (including China, Japan, and India), and the rest of the world (including Brazil).

Key Players:

Several key players in the prefabricated housing market are competing based on product quality and expanding their manufacturing facilities. Some of the prominent companies profiled in the report include:

Modulaire Group

Butler Manufacturing Company

Skyline Corporation

Astron Buildings

Kirby Building Systems LLC

Lindal Cedar Homes

Red Sea Housing Services

Bouygues SA

Market Insights:

Manufactured homes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth due to the demand for easily relocatable houses.

Residential housing is expected to be the largest end-use market and is likely to witness the highest growth due to the demand for faster construction and waste reduction.

North America is expected to be the largest region and is likely to witness the highest growth, as prefabrication aligns with sustainability goals and waste reduction.

Features of the Report:

The report provides valuable insights into the global prefabricated housing market, including:

Market size estimates in terms of value ($ million) and volume (million units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis for market trends (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation analysis, including home type, construction type, end use, and regional breakdown.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments and regions.

Strategic analysis, including mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

The report addresses several key questions, including:

What are the high-growth opportunities in the global prefabricated housing market, based on various factors such as home type, construction type, end use, and region?

Which segments are expected to grow at a faster pace, and why?

Which regions are likely to experience the highest growth?

What are the key drivers and challenges in the prefabricated housing industry?

What are the emerging trends in the market, and what are the reasons behind them?

Who are the major players in the market, and what strategic initiatives are they implementing for growth?

What are the competitive products and processes in the market, and what threats do they pose for market share?

What M&A activities have occurred in the market in the last five years?

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights for investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and analysts interested in the global prefabricated housing market.







Competitive Portfolio:

Modulaire Group

Kirby Building Systems LLC

Skyline Corporation

Lindal Cedar Homes

Butler Manufacturing Company

Astron Buildings

Red Sea Housing Services

Bouygues SA

Ritz Craft Corporation

Cavco Industries, Inc.





