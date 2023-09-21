Global Specialty Paper Market 2023-2028: Kraft Specialty Paper Surges - Porous and Eco-friendly Characteristics Drive Demand

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Paper Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global specialty paper market is poised for growth, with an expected value of $35.6 billion by 2028 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is driven by several factors, including increased use of specialty paper in packaging and labeling, e-commerce activities, roofing and flooring applications, and a growing interest in eco-friendly products aimed at reducing post-consumer waste.

Market Segmentation:

The specialty paper market is divided into segments based on product, application, and region:

Product Segmentation: Decor

Thermal

Carbonless

Kraft

Others Application Segmentation: Packaging & Labeling

Printing & Publishing

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others Regional Segmentation: North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Key Players:

Key players in the specialty paper market are competing based on product quality and are investing in expanding manufacturing facilities, research and development, infrastructure, and integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the major specialty paper companies profiled in the report include:

Domtar

Glatfelter

Mondi

Sappi

Fedrigoni

International Paper Company

Market Insights:

Kraft specialty paper is expected to witness the highest growth due to its porosity, flexibility, printability, and durability characteristics.

Packaging and labeling applications are expected to remain the largest segment due to significant usage in currency, security papers, cheque paper, and postage stamps.

Europe is anticipated to be the largest region, driven by the growth of online shopping activities, which increases the demand for specialized paper-based packaging and protected product delivery, as well as the presence of major food manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Specialty Paper Market Report:

The report provides valuable insights into the specialty paper market, including:

Market size estimates in terms of value ($ billion).

Trend and forecast analysis for market trends (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2028) across various segments and regions.

Segmentation analysis, including product, application, and regional breakdown.

Regional analysis, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, applications, and regions.

Strategic analysis, including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape, using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

The report answers several key questions, including:

What are the high-growth opportunities in the global specialty paper market by product, application, and region?

Which segments are expected to grow at a faster pace, and why?

Which region is likely to experience the highest growth?

What are the key drivers and challenges in the specialty paper industry?

What are the emerging trends in the market, and what are the reasons behind them?

Who are the major players in the market, and what strategic initiatives are they implementing for growth?

What are the competitive products and processes in the market, and what threats do they pose for market share?

What M&A activities have occurred in the market in the last five years?

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights for investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and analysts interested in the global specialty paper market and its future prospects.









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5vau0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.