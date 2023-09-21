Brixton Metals Drills 855.0m of 0.52% CuEq, including 109.87m of 0.86% CuEq all within 1562.35m of 0.34% CuEq at Camp Creek Target on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the first 2023 drill results from its Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target on its wholly owned Thorn Project located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada.



Highlights

Hole THN23-261 is the longest copper interval drilled at Camp Creek to date



1562.35m of 0.34% CuEq (0.19% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 2.81 g/t Ag, 180 ppm Mo)



Including 855.00m of 0.52% CuEq (0.29% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.44 g/t Ag, 314 ppm Mo)



Including 109.87m of 0.86% CuEq (0.51% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.70 g/t Ag, 498 ppm Mo)



Significantly expanding the footprint of the Camp Creek porphyry mineralization





VP of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are excited by the extent of the porphyry copper mineralization at the Camp Creek Target and that this hole encountered 580m of the main mineralized porphyry. The copper mineralization remains open in several directions.”

Figure 1. Thorn Project and Copper Target Location Map with Copper Geochemistry.





Hole THN23-261 was drilled at an azimuth of 350.3 degrees, a dip of -79.4 degrees, with the collar at an elevation of 780m and reached 1650m depth. This hole was designed to test the potential extension of known porphyry mineralization encountered in holes THN21-184 (821.25m of 0.54% CuEq including 318.25m of 1.03% CuEq) and hole THN22-221 (779.65 of 0.41% CuEq including 234.00m of 0.63% CuEq) that were drilled in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Hole THN23-261 is a significant step-out and has successfully expanded mineralization by 468m towards the east from hole THN21-184 and 245m to the southeast from hole THN22-221 at a depth of -400m elevation below sea level (see Figure 2). Copper mineralization is largely hosted within the Cretaceous aged Porphyry X unit and the Triassic Stuhini Group sediments of which both have been cut by several unmineralized post-mineral dykes. Hole 261 intercepted the broadest intercept of Porphyry X to date totaling 586.26m within a 756.07m interval. The hole ended at 1650m in Porphyry V, a newly recognized non-mineral porphyry phase which also appears to cut the Porphyry X unit. Hole 261 yielded 1562.35m of 0.34% CuEq, including 855.00m of 0.52% CuEq, including 630.00m of 0.57% CuEq, including 221.49m of 0.68% CuEq, and including 109.87m of 0.86% CuEq (see Table 1).

Table 1. Select Mineralized Intervals For Drill Hole THN23-261.





Hole From To Interval Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq % THN23-261 87.65 1650.00 1562.35 0.186 0.05 2.81 180 0.34 including 447.50 1650.00 1202.50 0.228 0.05 2.27 233 0.41 including 795.00 1650.00 855.00 0.293 0.06 2.44 314 0.52 including 884.00 1514.00 630.00 0.336 0.07 2.74 309 0.57 including 1052.00 1273.49 221.49 0.419 0.07 3.24 351 0.68 including 1163.62 1273.49 109.87 0.511 0.08 3.70 498 0.86 and including 1330.85 1650.00 319.15 0.295 0.04 2.08 456 0.59 including 1330.85 1514.00 183.15 0.389 0.06 2.69 441 0.68

The true width of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.82/lb Cu, US$ 1863.32/oz Au, US$ 22.59/oz Ag, $US 23.19/lb Mo. These prices represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations assume 95% recovery.

CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.711384* Au g/t) + (0.008624 * Ag g/t) + (0.000607 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95

Figure 2. Camp Creek Drill Hole Intersections at -400m Elevation Below Sea Level.





Figure 3. Hole THN23-261 Photograph of Mineralized Core at 955.50m Depth.





Figure 4. Cross Section of the Camp Creek Drill Target.





Figure 5. Hole THN23-261 Core Photograph at 1231.49m Depth.





Figure 6. Hole THN23-261 Core Photograph at 1461.50m Depth.





Table 2. Select Mineralized Intervals.





Hole From To Interval Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) THN23-258 20.60 1130.00 1109.40 0.106 0.05 1.78 93 0.20 Including 710.00 1040.00 330.00 0.180 0.05 1.37 155 0.31 Including 922.00 1003.82 81.82 0.272 0.07 1.62 203 0.43 Including 966.00 998.00 34.00 0.333 0.09 2.06 243 0.54 THN23-259 156.00 158.00 2.00 0.066 0.60 19.61 1 0.63 THN23-260 289.50 1043.00 753.50 0.056 0.04 2.85 26 0.12 Including 509.00 527.20 18.20 0.076 0.06 13.66 3 0.22 Including 872.00 882.50 10.50 0.262 0.04 7.25 23 0.35

Drill hole THN23-258 was drilled at an azimuth of 111.69 degrees, a dip of -78.62 degrees, an elevation of 619m and was drilled to a total depth of 1130.00m. The objective of hole 258 was to test for porphyry copper mineralization to the south of hole THN21-183 and to test below the high-sulphidation vein-breccia system encountered in previous near surface drilling at the Glenfiddich Zone. Hole 258 is located south-southeast from hole 183 at a pierce point of -400m elevation below sea level. THN23-258 did not encounter the main mineralizing Porphyry X unit and the dominant lithology was hornfels altered Stuhini Group sediments. Assay results returned 1109.40m of 0.20% CuEq, including 330m 0.31% CuEq, and 32m of 0.54% CuEq (see Table 2 for details). Although no Porphyry X was intercepted within hole 258, porphyry-style alteration was observed suggesting that the hole was drilled along the edge of the system.

Drill hole THN23-259 was drilled at an azimuth of 187.36 degrees, a dip of -81.00 degrees, at collar elevation of 757m and to a depth of 522.06m. The hole was designed to test for the eastern extension of mineralization previously drilled in hole 184, however it was abandoned due to poor ground conditions and did not reach its target depth. Hole 259 returned 2m of 0.63% CuEq, notable for its elevated silver at 19.61g/t Ag. The targeted location at depth will be tested with a follow-up hole during the 2023 season from a different pad location.

Drill Hole THN23-260 was drilled at an azimuth of 357.10 degrees, a dip of -81.21 degrees, at a collar elevation of 829m to a total depth of 1196.62m. Hole 260 was designed to test for porphyry copper mineralization below the near-surface, high-sulphidation veins at the Talisker Zone. Broad intervals of prominent skarn-type alteration with sphalerite mineralization were encountered with only narrow copper intervals suggesting that this far-north step-out location is more distal to the core system. Hole 260 returned 753.50m of 0.12% CuEq, including 10.50m of 0.35% CuEq.

Table 3. Collar Information.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Zone THN23-258 627773 6491686 619 111.69 -78.62 1130.00 Camp Creek THN23-259 628062 6492150 757 187.36 -81.00 522.06 Camp Creek THN23-260 628124 6492310 829 357.1 -81.21 1196.62 Camp Creek THN23-261 628270 6491852 781 350.27 -79.41 1650.00 Camp Creek

Qualified Person



Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the technical information and has approved this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com



