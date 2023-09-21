Biopsy Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period reaching USD 61.03 Bn. by 2029 – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Biopsy Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Biopsy Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 29.14 Bn in 2022 to USD 61.03 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.14 percent.



Market Size in 2022 USD 29.14 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 61.03 Bn. CAGR 11.14 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Product, Type and Application. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Biopsy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report's scope encompasses a thorough examination of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in various biopsy techniques, including needle biopsy, surgical biopsy, and liquid biopsy. For the competitive analysis of the market, key players along with new entrants in the market were analysed. For ever company, their growth strategies, financial overview, employee count and similar aspects were covered in the company profiling.

Regional analysis of the Biopsy Market was conducted at country, regional and global level. Data for analysis was collected using primary and secondary data collection methods. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis was used to gather insights from the collected data. The report on Biopsy Market includes SWOT and PESTLE analysis to get a better understanding of the various factors affecting the growth of the market. The

Biopsy Market Overview

A biopsy is a medical procedure that examines and removes a small sample of tissue or cells from the body. Biopsies made major improvements, especially in cancer. It is implemented by different methods, which include, surgical biopsy, needle biopsy, and liquid biopsy, depending on the location and type of tissue being examined. It plays a vital role in diagnosing various diseases, including cancer, by permitting pathologists to study tissue characteristics.

Biopsy Market Dynamics

The usage of liquid biopsies, a non-invasive method is increased and that has advantages over other methods and aids market expansion. The most common method for diagnosing cancer problems is Biopsy. It is mostly used to diagnose breast, skin, and prostate cancer. The market is likely to expand throughout the forecast period as the number of cancer cases is rising and the expansion of biopsy devices. Fine needle aspiration biopsies are being performed more frequently for Breast, lung, colorectal, blood, and thyroid cancer.

Multi-parametric magnetic resonance (MR) imaging-based biopsies are becoming more common because of the advantages they provide. The increasing usage of image-guided needle biopsies in precision medicine is a major industry trend that is estimated to fuel market growth.

Biopsy Market Regional Insights

North America holds the largest market share of 40% in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the Biopsy market during the forecast period. The contribution of the United States to the market for regional revenue is vital. The adoption of improved equipment increases for early sickness diagnosis is driving the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. The high occurrence of breast cancer has driven the demand for biopsies, and the region's biopsy market. There is growing awareness about cancer screening programs in this region. The market growth boosted due to the rising risks of infection as a result of inappropriate management of invasive biopsy wounds has prompted the application of more stringent healthcare guidelines.

Biopsy Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Services





The kits and Consumables segment held the largest market share and dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2029. Investments by major players have contributed to the segment’s growth. The number of patients around the world increases who require efficient, precise, and quick tools and kits. The existing instruments are utilized broadly but they have several flaws. The introduction of new technologies is expected to dramatically enhance the need for instruments in the forecast period.

By Type

Tissue Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

Others





By Application

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancers

Lung Cancers

Prostate Cancers

Skin Cancers

Blood Cancers

Kidney Cancers

Liver Cancers

Pancreatic Cancers

Ovarian Cancers

Others

The breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This segment dominated due to the high occurrence of breast cancer and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The most frequent type of cancer in the United States is breast cancer and a study says one out of eight women develops invasive breast cancer in the United States in North America region.

Biopsy Market Key Competitors include:

Illumina, Inc.(U.S)

Quest Diagnostics (U.S)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

GenMark Diagnostics(U.S)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S)

Agilent Technologies (U.S)

Biomarker Technologies (U.S)

Coherent, Inc. (U.S)

Cardinal Health (U.S)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S)

Myriad Genetics (U.S)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S)

Biocept, Inc. (U.S)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S)

Danaher (U.S)

Guardant Health (U.S)

Exact Sciences Corporation (U.S)

Freenome Holdings, Inc. (U.S)

Biodesix (Integrated Diagnostics) (U.S)

HelioHealth (Laboratory for Advanced Medicine) (U.S)

Genesystems, Inc. (Genesys Biolabs)(U.S)

GRAIL, Inc. (U.S)

ANGLE Plc (U.K)

Oncimmune (U.K)

Epigenomics AG (Germany)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Olympus(Japan)

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

