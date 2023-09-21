JRL Energy Elevates its Presence on Equipment Hound B2B E-Commerce Marketplace with Premium Membership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned site E-Commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has announced that JRL Energy Inc. (“JRL Energy”), a renowned USA based mining company, has taken a significant step by joining as a premium member on the Equipment Hound platform.



As a premium member, JRL Energy gains exclusive access to a range of benefits designed to enhance their ability to procure cost effective mining equipment and to monetize idle assets on the Equipment Hound platform. These benefits include priority placement in search results, advanced product showcase features, and detailed analytics tools to measure and optimize their online performance.

The premium membership reinforces JRL Energy's position as a key player in the energy and mining industry. By participating on Equipment Hound within a premium context, JRL Energy gains the advantage of increased exposure and access to a broader network of potential customers and equipment suppliers. At the same time, Equipment Hound users benefit from an even wider selection of high-quality energy and mining solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome JRL Energy as a premium member on Equipment Hound," said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc. "Their decision to enhance their presence on our platform highlights their commitment to procuring cost effective top-tier energy and mining equipment for their operations.”

Equipment Hound continues to enhance its platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses seeking industrial equipment solutions. JRL Energy's premium membership signifies another step towards creating a comprehensive and efficient B2B e-commerce experience.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with reputable industrial equipment suppliers. Through its user-friendly platform, Equipment Hound simplifies the equipment sourcing process, saving businesses time and effort while offering access to high-quality products.

About JRL Energy: JRL Energy is a renowned mining company, implementing specialized services tailored to the unique requirements of the energy and mining activity. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, JRL Energy is a benchmark for cost effective mining across North America.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

