Amethyst Targets Private Label Market in Q423

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), adds another revenue stream from within the Private Label vertical.

Amethyst Beverage’s specialty health beverages and CBD product line are now being fully featured in our strategies within the Private Label world. Our relationships with several distributors are desiring to utilize our beverages on a white label basis.

We’re currently in negotiations with several distributors that are desiring our great products for white label purposes, and we will announce early next week forthcoming contracts. The demand for this market has recently been in high volume which has made us add this vertical.

“We’re hitting our stride with our product demand, and you know you’re doing things right when clients are wanting to white label our premium products. This will add to the increase in revenues we’re desiring and increase our goals for Q423,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division.”

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, FKA Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow us on Twitter @https://twitter.com/drinkamethyst

Follow us on Instagram @https://instagram.com/liveamethystcbd

To Order Amethyst CBD Products Please Visit http://liveamethystcbd.com & https://amethystbeverage.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or officially release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. info@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com