TRM Labs Joins Forces with the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) to Disrupt Threat of Cybercrime

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions, today announced it has joined the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA), a trusted alliance of business and law enforcement created to disrupt the devastating and ever-changing threats from cybercrime. The partnership allows TRM Labs to share critical blockchain intelligence and investigative resources with the NCFTA and its network who collaborate to address the most urgent cyber-enabled threats.



TRM Labs data shows crypto crime is becoming increasingly complex, as criminals look to new blockchains and tactics like “chain-hopping" to launder money and evade detection. A primary way to address this trend is continued training and collaboration across law enforcement and private businesses. To that end, the NCFTA has served as the global model for public-private partnership in the fight against evolving threats since 2002. Their initiatives have helped prevent over $12.25 billion in potential losses, launched thousands of criminal and civil investigations and made over 1,000 arrests in the cybercrime space.

“The TRM Labs team has been extremely committed in rolling up their sleeves and getting hands-on with everything from training and education to information sharing and investigation techniques around crypto crime,” said Matt LaVigna, President and CEO of the NCFTA. “We’re pleased to have a leader in blockchain intelligence equipping investigators and researchers with the tools necessary to identify and combat these emerging cyber threats.”

“Crypto crime is cybercrime – and for more than two decades, the NCFTA has been leading the fight against evolving online threats in every form,” said Esteban Castaño, Co-founder and CEO, TRM Labs. “We’re honored to join this effort for the greater good and co-create a more secure financial ecosystem for all.”

TRM Labs has a proven track record of assisting law enforcement agencies in investigating cybercrime, and this partnership will further strengthen its commitment to fighting this global threat. TRM Labs blockchain intelligence analysts, law enforcement relations team and global investigations leads have been hands-on at the NCFTA since early 2023 and host specialized training and information sessions on an ongoing basis.

About NCFTA

The National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance is a non-profit corporation formed over two decades ago to create a new model for public-private collaboration intent on disrupting the devastating and ever-changing threats from cybercrime. The NCFTA community works together to share information that identifies, validates, and ultimately leads to disrupting cybercrime threats through strategic alliances and partnerships with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the public, private, and academic sectors. For more information about the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance, please visit www.ncfta.net.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses, and public agencies detect, investigate, and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing, and entity risk scoring, including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations worldwide to embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships safely. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

Media Contacts:

NCFTA

Matt LaVigna

mlavigna@ncfta.net

TRM Labs

Sondra Magness

press@trmlabs.com