Huntington Junior College and West Virginia University Announce Guaranteed Admission Agreement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Junior College (HJC) and West Virginia University (WVU) announced a guaranteed admission agreement that will make it easier for HJC students to transfer to WVU and complete their bachelor's degree.



Under the agreement, HJC associate degree graduates with a transferable GPA of 2.0 or better and in good standing are guaranteed admission to WVU.

“This agreement is a win-win for both HJC and WVU,” said Dr. Kiko Suarez, Chief Academic Officer of HJC. “It gives our students a clear path to a bachelor’s degree from a top public university, and it helps WVU attract highly qualified students from throughout the area.”

WVU is a public research university located in Morgantown, WV, with more than 25,000 students. The Morgantown campus offers more than 350 bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and professional degree programs throughout 13 colleges and schools, including that state's only law and dental schools.

“West Virginia University is excited to expand our partnership efforts through this collaboration with Huntington Junior College. Students are continuing to seek flexibility in their educational journey, and WVU is pleased to work with partners like HJC to provide multiple pathways to college degrees. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to exploring additional opportunities for HJC students within the WVU system,” said Dr. Evan Widders, Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education at WVU.

The guaranteed admission agreement is effective immediately for HJC students who are currently enrolled or who plan to enroll in the fall 2023 semester.

About Huntington Junior College

Founded in 1936, Huntington Junior College is a private, nonprofit institution that serves students from the West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio tri-state area, as well as globally. The college's mission is to prepare students for successful employment and lifelong learning. HJC is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia and offers robust substance abuse counseling and business management programs. More information is available at www.hjc.edu.

