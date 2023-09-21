Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market to grow with 10% CAGR to hit US$ 3.66 Billion, By 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A detailed study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is valued at US$ 1.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.66 billion by 2033.



Pegfilgrastim is a synthetic version of granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) used to stimulate the production of white blood cells in patients undergoing chemotherapy. Biosimilars are drugs that are highly similar to reference biologics and offer a more cost-effective alternative. The rapidly rising incidence of cancer and the advancements in oncology treatment are driving demand for pegfilgrastim biosimilars.

Regulatory agencies, such as the United States FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have established guidelines for biosimilar approvals, which offer a clear and easy path for pegfilgrastim biosimilar manufacturers. The global pegfilgrastim biosimilar market is expected to grow rapidly in the next 10 years as more countries are approving these biosimilars and incorporating them into their healthcare systems.

Rising healthcare costs and the need for cost-effective cancer treatment options are significantly driving the adoption of pegfilgrastim biosimilars. The expiration of patents for reference biologic products is also expected to generate profitable opportunities for pegfilgrastim biosimilar manufacturers.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 3.66 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 16 Tables No. of Figures 49 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for pegfilgrastim biosimilars is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is seeing the gradual introduction of pegfilgrastim biosimilars due to the presence of supportive regulatory approvals and the need to reduce healthcare costs.

Innovation and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are boosting the sales of pegfilgrastim biosimilars in Europe.

Asian countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea have been actively producing pegfilgrastim biosimilars to meet the demand for more affordable cancer treatments.

“The concept of biosimilar interchangeability is offering effective treatment options for cancer patients,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Coherus Biosciences

Mylan N.V.

Biocon

Novartis AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Green Cross Corp

Accord healthcare

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Mundipharma

Fresenius Kabi



Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development efforts to improve the manufacturing processes and quality of pegfilgrastim biosimilars. Leading pegfilgrastim biosimilar manufacturers are collaborating with healthcare providers to promote the adoption of biosimilars.

For US$ 3.34 billion, Viatris's biosimilar business was purchased by India-based Biocon Biologics Ltd., a fully integrated biopharmaceutical organization in February 2022. This acquisition is helping Biocon expand its direct-market reach for its existing and future biosimilars.



Key Segments of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Industry Research Report

By Application: Chemotherapy Treatment Transplantation

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Mail Order/Online Pharmacies

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pegfilgrastim biosimilar market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on application (chemotherapy treatment, transplantation) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail order/online pharmacies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

