Komprise Introduces Storage Insights to Unify Data and Storage Management

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, today announced the general availability of Storage Insights, the industry's first unified, consistent view of both data usage and storage consumption across vendors and clouds without having to contend with multiple consoles and multiple storage consumption definitions.

Storage costs are continuing to grow unchecked; 73% of organizations are spending more than 30% of their IT budget on data storage and backups, according to a recent Komprise survey. At the same time, preparing for AI and optimizing cloud costs are top data storage priorities.

Amid these pressures, IT is shifting from managing storage to delivering data services tailored to each department’s needs. With Storage Insights, Komprise customers can view new storage metrics, such as free and used space across vendors or shares with the highest volume of modifications indicating possible anomalous activity. This allows IT to quickly spot trends, drill down and execute plans and actions in one place to drive the best possible return on data storage investments.

“The Storage Insights functionality will give us the ability to see our storage footprint across our hybrid cloud,” said Matt Madill, storage systems administrator at Duquesne University. “It’s a single interface that will show us important metrics like capacity usage in every storage location, which will save us a lot of time and ensure we make the right decisions for our departments and users.”

Spot trends with global visibility across data and storage metrics

Storage Insights gives administrators the ability to drill down into file shares and object stores across locations and sites, including relevant metrics by department, division or business unit, such as:

Which shares have the greatest amount of cold data?

Which shares have the highest recent growth in new data?

Which shares have the highest recent growth overall?

Which file servers have the least free space available?

Which shares have tiered the most data?



Track and manage what matters to your organization

Storage Insights includes over 25 columns that users can customize and filter to understand the current state of enterprise storage assets across sites;

Users can see details on capacity, percentage of modified or new data and can filter by shares, status, data transfer roles, and more;

Easily sort your shares and view by largest, most cold data, highest recent modified data, least free space, most and least data archived or tiered by Komprise and more;

Dig into specific file servers such as NetApp, Dell EMC Isilon (PowerScale), Pure Storage, AWS, Azure, Windows, etc. to analyze system health and ensure maximum ROI and cost savings.

From insight to action without disrupting the hot data path

In addition to powerful analytics, Storage Insights leverages Komprise Transparent Move Technology to execute plans and move data without obstructing data access and with no disruption to users or applications. Examples of actions include:

Tier cold data transparently from the shares that have the highest amount of cold data to cheaper storage;

Identify cloud migration opportunities such as moving least modified shares or copying project data to data lakes;

Spot potential security threats and ransomware attacks on data stores with anomalous activity such as high volume of modifications;

Set alert thresholds to instantly see unusual activity or other data requiring fast actions such as storage nearing capacity.

“As unstructured data continues to grow explosively, enterprise storage is becoming more distributed across on-premises, multi-cloud and edge environments, and often across multiple vendor systems,” said Kumar Goswami, cofounder and CEO of Komprise. “This latest release gives customers an easier, faster way to proactively manage and deliver data services across this complex hybrid IT environment while optimizing their data storage investments.”

Availability

Storage Insights is included in the Komprise Intelligent Data Management 5.0 platform release and available with Komprise Analysis and Komprise Elastic Data Migration. Komprise 5.0 also includes new prebuilt reports, including Potential Duplicates, Orphaned Data, Showback, Users and Migrations reports as well as many other platform updates. For more information visit www.komprise.com/whatsnew

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data easily available to cloud-based data lakes, analytics and AI tools. www.komprise.com.

Contact:



Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com