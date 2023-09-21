Enphase Energy Launches New Home Energy Systems in the United Kingdom with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of its most powerful Enphase® Energy System™ to-date, featuring the new IQ™ Battery 5P and IQ8™ Microinverters, for customers in the United Kingdom. The IQ Battery 5P is modular with 5 kWh capacity; the new IQ8 Microinverters provide a peak AC output power of 384 W to support high-powered solar modules, offering homeowners resilient and reliable electricity.



“We’re thrilled to welcome the new Enphase Energy System to the UK market,” said Jason Pattison, founder of Renewable Energy Solutions Plus. “This innovative solar and storage solution will empower homeowners to maximize their home energy investment with quality and reliability as a guiding principle."

The new Enphase storage system starts at 5 kWh of capacity and can be configured with multiple batteries up to 60 kWh. The third-generation Enphase Energy System offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience.

Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their systems. This includes the self-consumption feature to minimize the use of electricity from the grid, and a “charge-from-grid” feature that enables IQ Batteries to charge at times of cheaper energy prices on the grid. The Enphase Energy System is fully G100-2 compliant to support the latest UK Electricity Networks Association requirements for grid connection of solar and battery storage. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading 15-year limited warranty in the United Kingdom.

“As an installer of Enphase products, we’ve seen firsthand the impact of the company’s innovative technology,” said Andy Duffin, director at The Solar People. “The IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverter are a testament to their commitment to excellence. Enphase is meeting the demands of our rapidly changing market and helping us grow our business."

The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14A, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in the United Kingdom come with a 25-year warranty from Enphase.

"The IQ Battery 5P and the new IQ8 Microinverters are a perfect pairing for homeowners looking to maximize their solar energy production and storage capabilities,” said Richard Cromarty, managing director at JPS Renewable Energy. "Homeowners can now take control of their energy production and consumption like never before, as well as help the UK take a giant leap toward energy independence and sustainability."

“We’re proud to introduce the new and improved Enphase Energy System in the UK alongside our deeply valued network of installers,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Customer service and quality is baked into our DNA at Enphase, and these cutting-edge solar and storage products are a testament to those values. We look forward to supporting the businesses that rely on these products for years to come.”

Installers and distributors in the UK can order the new IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P immediately, with production shipments expected later in the month. For more information about Enphase Energy in the United Kingdom, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

