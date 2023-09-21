Window Covering Market to Reach USD 19.02 Billion by 2030 | Featuring a Detailed 192-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global window covering market size was USD 13.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.68 billion in 2023 to USD 19.02 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2023-2030.

The growing desire for eco-friendly products is anticipated to attract new entrants to the market. Advancements in the digital domain are projected to have a favorable impact on the global market during the entire forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Window Covering Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/window-covering-market-104651

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the window covering market are Hunter Douglas N.V. (Netherlands), Comfortex Window Fashions (U.S), Lafayette Interior Fashions (U.S.), Insolroll Window Shading Systems (U.S.), Polar Shades Sun Control (U.S.), The Shade Store, LLC (U.S.), Decora Blind Systems Ltd (U.K.), Norman International Inc. (U.S.), Coulisse (Netherlands), LOUVOLITE (U.K.), and more.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.82% 2030 Value Projection USD 19.02 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 13.04 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 192 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Technology

By Application

By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Window Covering Market Growth Drivers Booming Real Estate Industry to Favor Market Growth Technological Innovation Paired with Increasing Government Support to Bolster Market Progress

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rise of Constructed and Prefabricated Homes Drives Demand For the Product



Growing popularity of constructed, modular, and prefabricated homes fuels demand for blinds in the U.S., while increasing urbanization and favorable government policies drive the real estate market in India, boosting the demand for residential properties and associated window coverings. Increasing urbanization and rising household income in India have driven a surge in demand for residential properties, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).



However, various risks and concerns associated with corded blinds may hamper the window covering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Impeded Growth Amid Pandemic

The textile industry experienced a direct and unfavorable impact on the market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary shutdown of offline distribution channels significantly affected product sales in the residential sector, while the restriction on domestic and international tourism had a negative effect on the commercial sector, particularly in 2020.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/window-covering-market-104651

Segments:

High Demand from North America and Europe for Privacy Enabled Blinds & Shades Segment Growth

Top of Form

By type, the market is divided into blinds and shades, curtains & drapes, shutters, and others. The dominance of the market is attributed to the strong market share of the blinds & shades segment. This segment is fueled by the high demand for blackout roller blinds in North America and Europe, driven by their ability to provide a high level of privacy.

Affordability Drives the Popularity of Manual Window Covers

By technology, the market for window covering is bifurcated into manual covers and smart covers. Manual window covers hold the highest share as they are significantly more affordable than motorized options, making them a popular choice among homeowners with budget constraints.

Commercial Sector Offers Lucrative Opportunities in Hospitality Sector Fueling Segment’s Growth



By application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The fast-paced growth of the hospitality industry in East Asia is expected to attract a multitude of window-covering brands to capitalize on the thriving commercial sector. Blinds and shades offer various functionalities that make them suitable for commercial applications, including restaurants, retail establishments, offices, spas, and hospitals.

Offline Segment Takes the Lead in the Market with Enhanced Customer Experience and Product Variety

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into offline and online.

The offline segment holds the leading position in the market due to the utilization of product sample guides/books in the sales process. These resources enable customers to explore a diverse range of finishes and fabrics, facilitating their decision-making process.

Geographically the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

North America’s Leadership Fueled by Increasing Smart Home Adoption

North America window covering market share is driven by the rise of smart homes and the widespread adoption of smart technologies in households, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, fueling the demand for curtains and drapes in interior spaces.



The European window covering market’s increasing preference for natural and environmentally friendly products is a key driver for the growth.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/window-covering-market-104651

Competitive Landscape

Robust Distribution Network Establishes Hunter Douglas N.V. as Market Leader



Leading market players are embracing technology to cater to the demands of tech enthusiasts, which is expected to drive the growth of their businesses. Hunter Douglas N.V., with its strong global distribution network, emerged as the market leader in 2022.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunity

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Market Industry SWOT Analysis Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Window Covering Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Blinds & Shades Shutters Curtains & Drapes Others By Technology Manual Covers Smart Covers By Application Residential Commercial By Distribution Channel Offline Online By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/window-covering-market-104651

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: Coulisse B.V. partnered with Eve Systems GmbH to launch a range of smart motors for various window coverings. The collaboration aims to simplify the control and automation of smart/motorized curtains, blinds, and shades, allowing direct control via iPhone.

Read Related Insights:

Blinds & Shades Market to Hit USD 9.10 Billion by 2030 | with a CAGR 5.06%

Toilet Paper Market to Hit USD 38.34 Billion by 2027 | With a CAGR 4.9%

Home Fragrance Market Size to Worth USD 27.63 Billion by 2027 | With a 3.1% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment