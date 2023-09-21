Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market to Reach USD 47.33 Billion by 2028, Supported by an In-Depth 200-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft aftermarket parts market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 47.33 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12% between 2023 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market, 2023-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.44 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing number of phasing out of the aging aircraft and the estimated growth in air travel in near future are expected to favor the product’s demand. For instance, according to Airbus SAS, the growth of passenger fleets will double from 21,000 aircraft in 2019 to 45,000 by 2035 due to the rising air travel worldwide.

Some current trends in the aircraft aftermarket parts market include a growing emphasis on sustainability and the use of sustainable materials, increased digitalization and data-driven decision-making in maintenance processes, and a focus on cost-effective solutions for airlines.

h an expanding global aviation industry and a growing need for aircraft maintenance and retrofitting, there are significant opportunities for companies that can provide high-quality aftermarket parts and services.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-aftermarket-parts-market-105451

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Report:

The Boeing Company (The US)

Collins Aerospace (The US)

Honeywell International Inc. (The US)

General Electric Company (The US)

Eaton Technologies (The US)

Meggitt PLC (The UK)

UTC Aerospace Systems (The US)

AJW Group (The UK)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.12% 2028 Value Projection USD 47.33 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 31.22 billion Historical Data 2017- 2019 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Parts Type

By Component

By Aircraft Type Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Growth Drivers Subsequent Demand for MRO Services to Propel Market Growth Increasing Number of Retired Aircraft to Facilitate the Used Serviceable Materials (USM)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-aftermarket-parts-market-105451



Key aspects of the aircraft aftermarket parts market include:



Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO): This is a significant component of the aftermarket parts market. MRO providers are responsible for inspecting, repairing, and maintaining aircraft to ensure they meet safety and regulatory standards. They rely heavily on aftermarket parts to replace worn or damaged components.



Distribution Channels: Aftermarket parts are distributed through various channels, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), independent distributors, and online marketplaces. OEMs often have their own aftermarket divisions to supply genuine parts, while independent distributors offer a wider range of options.



Types of Parts: The aftermarket parts market covers a wide range of components, including engines, avionics, landing gear, airframe structures, interior fittings, and more. These parts can be new, used (remanufactured or refurbished), or overhauled.



Regulatory Compliance: Aviation is a highly regulated industry, and aftermarket parts must meet stringent safety and quality standards to ensure airworthiness. Regulatory bodies like the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) in the United States and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) in Europe set guidelines and certifications for aftermarket parts.



Global Market: The aircraft aftermarket parts market is global in nature, with demand coming from airlines, military forces, cargo operators, and general aviation. It is influenced by factors such as fleet size, age of aircraft, and economic conditions.



Technology Advancements: Advancements in materials science, manufacturing technologies, and data analytics are driving innovations in the aftermarket parts market. For example, the use of 3D printing and predictive maintenance technologies is becoming more common.



Market Segmentation:

Based on parts type, the market is bifurcated into MRO parts and routable replacement parts.

Based on parts type, the MRO parts segment held a market share of about 66.9% and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for maintenance of next-generation aircraft worldwide.

On the basis of component type, the market is categorized into engine, airframe, interior, cockpit systems, and others. Moreover, on the basis of platform, the market is segmented into narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is divided into Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/aircraft-aftermarket-parts-market-105451



DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Promote Growth

IoT ensures advanced connectivity options across industrial applications for the production and control of machines through satellites. They further aid in exchanging real-time data to improve the production and operations of the industries. In the manufacturing sector, IoT-enabled devices adopt satellite connectivity for data transmission between the systems and components. Owing to their several benefits, such as process automation, the surging adoption of IoT is likely to favor the global small satellite market growth during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region is expected to dominate the market and hold the largest global Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing investment by the companies to expand their aftermarket service facilities in countries such as the U.S. North America stood at USD 11.45 billion in 2020.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the increasing focus of the manufacturers to establish aftermarket hubs in countries such as Singapore, Japan, and Australia that will drive the adoption of aviation PMO parts in the region.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-aftermarket-parts-market-105451



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market Steps Taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Parts Type MRO Parts Rotable Replacement Parts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Type Engine Airframe Interior Cockpit Systems Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type Narrow-body Wide-body Regional Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!



Speak to Our Expert:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-aftermarket-parts-market-105451



Read Related Insights:

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Be Worth USD 5.41 Billion By 2030; Increased Usage of High Payload Rockets to Drive Market Forward

LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow USD 455.0 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.98%

Aero Wing Market Size to grow USD 20.35 billion in 2028 with exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment