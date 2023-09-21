Policy Driving Change: 2023 Report Examines Global Regulatory Frameworks Impacting Carbon Farming Initiatives

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutral Farming - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Carbon Neutral Farming, Startup Landscape, Government Regulations, and Innovation Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon farming, a suite of agricultural practices designed to enhance soil's ability to capture and store atmospheric carbon, is revolutionizing the agricultural landscape. This eco-friendly approach, prevalent in regenerative agriculture, organic farming, and various food production methods, leverages the power of photosynthesis to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. Unlike conventional practices that release CO2, carbon farming techniques sequester carbon in the soil, delivering a win-win for farmers and the environment.

Regulatory Challenges and Opportunities

While transitioning to carbon-neutral farming practices can entail initial financial hurdles, such as acquiring new technologies and specialized equipment, the long-term benefits cannot be overstated. Enhanced crop yields and improved environmental sustainability are among the rewards awaiting those who embrace this transformative approach. Governments worldwide play a pivotal role in supporting this transition by providing policy frameworks, financial incentives, and technical expertise to farmers.

The regulatory landscape for global carbon-neutral farming varies across countries and regions. However, the global shift towards sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture is undeniable, and governments are key drivers of this transformation.

Executive Summary: Paving the Way to Carbon Neutrality in Agriculture

Carbon neutral farming seeks to balance or offset CO2 emissions from agricultural activities by removing or sequestering an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide. The goal is a net-zero carbon footprint, mitigating climate change's impact. This comprehensive report explores diverse carbon-neutral strategies, from agroforestry and renewable energy to livestock management and silvopasture.

In addition to examining the startup and funding landscape within the agriculture sector, the report offers recommendations for farmers, policymakers, startups, and agricultural firms. These insights aim to streamline the adoption of carbon-neutral farming practices.

Key Questions Addressed

The report answers crucial questions such as:

What agricultural practices reduce greenhouse gas emissions within carbon-neutral farming? What are the viable business models for carbon-neutral farming? What are the policies, regulations, and international agreements promoting carbon neutrality in agriculture? How do carbon credit management systems impact the agriculture sector? Can real-world examples and case studies demonstrate successful carbon-neutral farming? What recommendations benefit farmers, policymakers, and stakeholders advocating carbon-neutral farming? What is the current state of greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, their sources, trends, and climate change impacts? What emission reduction potentials do various carbon-neutral farming technologies offer?

This report is a vital resource for those dedicated to sustainable agriculture, providing actionable insights for a greener future. As carbon farming gains momentum, stakeholders across the agricultural spectrum must unite in the pursuit of a more sustainable and resilient planet.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Carbon Neutral Farming and its Impacts on Agriculture

1.1 Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Carbon Farming

1.1.2.1 Carbon Farming: Subcategories

1.1.2.2 Challenges for Carbon Farming

1.1.2.3 Carbon Sinks

1.2 Business Models for Carbon Farming

1.2.1 Action-Based Carbon Farming Models

1.2.1.1 Key Features of Action-Based Carbon Farming Models

1.2.1.2 Case Study: Action-Based Carbon Farming Model

1.2.2 Result-Based Carbon Farming Models

1.2.2.1 Key Features of Result-Based Carbon Farming Models

1.2.2.2 Case Study: Result-Based Carbon Farming Model

1.2.3 Hybrid Carbon Farming Models

1.2.3.1 Key Features of Hybrid Carbon Farming Models

1.2.3.2 Case Study: Hybrid Carbon Farming Model

2 Regulatory Framework

2.1 List of Regulations: Regional and Country Level

2.1.1 North America

2.1.1.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in the Carbon Neutral Farming in North America

2.1.2 South America

2.1.2.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in the Carbon Neutral Farming in South America

2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

2.1.3.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in the Carbon Neutral Farming in Asia-Pacific

2.1.4 Europe

2.1.4.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in Carbon Neutral Farming in Europe

2.1.5 Middle East and Africa

2.1.5.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in the Carbon Neutral Farming in Middle East and Africa

2.1.6 U.K.

2.1.6.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in the Carbon Neutral Farming in the U.K.

2.1.7 China

2.1.7.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape in Carbon Neutral Farming in China

3 Startup and Innovation Landscape

3.1 Startup Landscape in Carbon Neutral Farming

3.1.1 Carbon Credit: Scope in Agriculture

3.2 Funding Landscape

3.3 Role of Renewable Energy in Carbon Neutral Farming

3.4 Innovation Ecosystem

3.4.1 Sustainable Agrochemicals

3.4.2 Carbon Neutrality Programs and Initiatives by Startups

3.4.3 Carbon Credits Distribution Model

3.4.4 Others

4 Case Studies and Successful implementation Review

4.1 Case Study and Successful Implementation Review

4.1.1 Case Study 1 - Implementation of Regulation

4.1.2 Case Study 2 - Startup Positioning

4.1.3 Case Study 3 - Innovative Technology

4.1.4 Case Study 4 - Sustainable Product

5 Conclusion and Recommendations

5.1 Conclusion

5.1.1 Agrivoltaics (AV)

5.1.2 Agroforestry

5.1.3 Algae-Based Farming

5.1.4 Biochar

5.1.5 Carbon Offset Markets

5.1.6 Efficient Paddy Cultivation

5.1.7 Methane Mitigation in Livestock

5.1.7.1 Global Methane Pledge

5.1.8 Silvopasture

5.2 Recommendations

5.2.1 For Farmers

5.2.1.1 Integrating Renewable Energy

5.2.1.2 Growing Cover Crops and Practicing Crop Rotation

5.2.1.3 Adopting Smart Irrigation Practices

5.2.1.4 Implementing Agroforestry

5.2.1.5 Incorporating Carbon Credit and Carbon Off-Setting Programs

5.2.2 For Policy Makers

5.2.2.1 Boosting Education and Awareness Programs

5.2.2.2 Fostering Research and Development

5.2.2.3 Incentivizing Sustainable Farming Practices

5.2.2.4 Providing Market Access and Certification

5.2.2.5 Promoting Collaborations and Partnerships

5.2.2.6 Introducing Regulatory Standards

5.2.3 For Startups and Agriculture Companies

5.2.3.1 Promoting Precision Farming

5.2.3.2 Implementing Sustainable Farming Solutions

5.2.3.3 Encouraging the Concept of Carbon Markets and Certification Programs

5.2.3.3.1 Circular Economy Initiatives

5.2.3.4 Spreading Education and Awareness

5.2.3.5 Fostering Innovative Farming Methods

5.2.3.6 Financing: Key Points to Focus

5.2.3.6.1 For Startups

5.2.3.6.2 For Investors

6 Research Methodology

