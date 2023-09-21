GCANRx Featured in American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) (OTC: GCAN) a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company pioneering development of next generation therapeutics is pleased to announce that the Company and its scientific advisor, Dr. Adi Aran, has been featured in the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine (AJEM).



The feature, which can be found here , discusses the autism-cannabis connection and the mounting evidence of the therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis on neuropsychiatric disorders. The author, Larry Luxnor, quotes a number of medical specialists calling for evidence-based studies to direct the treatment of patients using cannabinoids. “There’s great basic science on the endocannabinoid system, but a lack of well-defined, evidence-based scientific studies,” one of the medical specialists, Dr. Exelbert, said. “That’s why cannabinoids—and studies like the one Dr. Aran is conducting are so important”, stated Luxor.

On July 5th, GCANRx announced that it has been granted final approval for its double blind, placebo controlled Phase II Clinical Trial for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from the Israel Ministry of Health. The primary objective of the clinical trial is to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of GCANRx’s proprietary therapeutic in pediatric patients (between 4 and 13 years of age) using a daily oral treatment. The patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either GCANRx’s therapeutic or a matched placebo. The primary efficacy objective of the study will be to assess the effect of the neuroprotective therapeutic compared to placebo on behavioral problems.

ENDS

For GCANRx Investor Relations inquiries visit www.gcanrx.com , or contact info@gcanrx.com . To receive the latest information about GCANRx sign up to the investor email at https://bit.ly/2ZNlBoj or follow @GCANRX on Twitter.

About Greater Cannabis Company: The Greater Cannabis Company (OTC: GCAN ), (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and effective cannabinoid therapeutics. The Company conducts medical research, and is pursuing clinical trials, to develop innovative cannabis-based treatments for various medical conditions and their symptoms with an initial focus on neuropsychiatric disorders. GCANRx’s mission is to bring its products to the global market for the benefit of patients seeking better solutions for their unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.