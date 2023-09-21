Global Size of Delivery Robots Market Estimated to be Worth USD 2,148.92 Million By 2032, With 30.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Delivery Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 kg, More than 10 kg to 50 kg, and More than 50 kg); By Number of Wheels; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global delivery robots market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 148.07 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2,148.92 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 30.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Delivery Robots? How Big is Delivery Robots Market Size & Share?

Overview

Delivery robots bring your delivery directly to your door rather than your typical postal carrier or FedEx truck. These robots are delivery containers on wheels delivered right to your front door by your provider. The robot locates your home or another drop-off site using cameras, GPS navigation, and sensors. Delivery may take up to 30 minutes because the robots only move at a speed of 4 miles per hour. The secure box can then be unlocked via the app, ensuring your belongings are safe.

The expansion of the e-commerce industry and the need for contactless delivery are predicted to be the major drivers of the delivery robots market. With the development of online shopping and consumers' propensity to purchase goods from an online source, the demand for a better and more effective delivery service for products has developed.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Boxbot

Ninebot

Kiwibot

Cleveron AS

Nuro

Robby Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Piaggio & C

ST Engineering

Starship Technologies

Delivery Robots Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,148.92 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 193.08 Million Expected CAGR Growth 30.7% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Boxbot, Ninebot, Kiwibot, Cleveron AS, Nuro, Inc., Robby Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Piaggio & C.SpA, ST Engineering, and Starship Technologies. Segments Covered By Load Carrying Capacity, By Number of Wheels, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Accurate and timely deliveries: Delivery robots can navigate complicated routes and avoid blocks with the aid of advanced sensors and mapping technologies, assuring accurate and on-time deliveries. Robots operate in defined lanes or pedestrian-only areas, lowering the need for human drivers and the danger of accidents. Also, it delivers real-time tracking and updates, improving the overall customer experience.

Delivery robots can navigate complicated routes and avoid blocks with the aid of advanced sensors and mapping technologies, assuring accurate and on-time deliveries. Robots operate in defined lanes or pedestrian-only areas, lowering the need for human drivers and the danger of accidents. Also, it delivers real-time tracking and updates, improving the overall customer experience. Expanding e-commerce industry: Delivery robots market sales are increasing as the e-commerce sector grows and online merchants explore ways to enhance their supply chains and delivery processes. Deliveries may be made more quickly and efficiently using delivery robots, which can also help automate the process and lower expenses.

Delivery robots market sales are increasing as the e-commerce sector grows and online merchants explore ways to enhance their supply chains and delivery processes. Deliveries may be made more quickly and efficiently using delivery robots, which can also help automate the process and lower expenses. Increased online shopping for groceries: Maximum people are shopping for groceries online due to the development of e-commerce, which has raised the demand for quicker and more effective delivery choices. This component is driving up worldwide revenue growth at an accelerating rate. Online grocers and retailers like Big Basket, Flipkart, and Amazon are creating delivery robots to handle last-mile deliveries of items. More sophisticated and effective delivery robots are being developed as a result of these advances and market rivalry on a worldwide scale.

Top Findings of the Report

Rising venture investments among various businesses are predicted to drive market growth. Also, the growth is attributed to a number of causes, including access to many products, the availability of a broad range of choices for a single product, anticipated delivery times, and a selection of shipping options, including quick returns and tracking options.

The delivery robots market segmentation is primarily based on the number of wheels, load-carrying capacity, region, and end-use.

North America holds the biggest market share during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Technology advancements: Due to its many advantages, the delivery robots market trend is gaining popularity in the delivery sector. Delivery robots are becoming a competitive alternative to conventional delivery methods because of technological advancements that have increased efficiency, sophistication, and affordability.

Due to its many advantages, the delivery robots market trend is gaining popularity in the delivery sector. Delivery robots are becoming a competitive alternative to conventional delivery methods because of technological advancements that have increased efficiency, sophistication, and affordability. Rising use of the Internet: The demand for things that may be bought online has increased as a result of rising Internet usage and e-commerce industry expansion. This enhances global revenue, which is expected to rise in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

Load Carrying capacity up to 10kg Sector Grows at Fastest CAGR

As it covers a broad range of applications and use cases suitable to the current market demand, the load-carrying capacity up to 10kg sector is predicted to grow at the quickest CAGR during the projected period. Delivering smaller shipments and parcels that typically weigh under 10kg is a top priority for many e-commerce merchants and logistics providers. For organizations wishing to automate their delivery processes and give a better client experience, this sector offers a useful and adaptable option.

Furthermore, delivery robots that can move items up to 10 kg are appropriate for a range of delivery tasks, including grocery, food, and package delivery. They are a flexible solution that may be applied in a variety of sectors and situations.

Food and Beverages Holds Largest Share

Food and beverage sales accounted for the biggest market share in 2022 because of the need of dependable and quick client deliveries in this sector. As more people place online orders for groceries and other items, the food and beverage delivery market is growing fast. The development of digital ordering is about three times greater than that of on-site ordering. More than 112 million Americans reportedly utilized a food delivery service.

Moreover, robots can assist in automating the delivery of food and beverages, which will decrease the need for human labor and increase delivery speed and efficiency. Many businesses are investing in delivery robots in the food and beverage industry in order to take advantage of the advantages of this industry, increasing the delivery robots market demand.

Geographical Overview

North America: During the anticipated period, the delivery robots market in North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share. This is mainly because of the sizeable number of manufacturing businesses for delivery robots, as well as the rapid growth of technology and many other aspects. Artificial intelligence-powered sidewalk delivery robots are used in the US for curbside pickup, campus meal delivery, and food and grocery delivery.

Asia Pacific: the region would experience the global market's quickest growth throughout the forecasted period. This is a result of developments in supply chain and logistics management in the Asia Pacific. Due to the region's substantial advancements in logistics and supply chain management, using delivery robots for last-mile delivery is now simpler and more affordable.

Browse the Detail Report “Delivery Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 kg, More than 10 kg to 50 kg, and More than 50 kg); By Number of Wheels; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/delivery-robots-market

Recent Developments

A Kochi-based business called Rosversity created delivery robots in October 2022 to pick up products from stores and other pickup locations and then deliver them to customers' doorsteps.

25 automated delivery robots from Kiwibot were put into service at Loyola Marymount University in December 2022. Using RTK-GPS, the Kiwibots developed virtual maps of the campus and constructed a number of paths to a drop-off point, changing the route if there were any delays or impediments along the way.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Delivery Robots market report based on load carrying capacity, number of wheels, end use, and region:

By Load Carrying Capacity Outlook

Up to 10 kg

More than 10 kg to 50 kg

More than 50 kg

By Number Of Wheels Outlook

3 Wheels

4 Wheels

6 Wheels

By End Use Outlook

Food and Beverages

Retail

Healthcare

Postal

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

