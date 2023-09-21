Strategic Analysis of the Global Electric Two-wheeler Sector: Regional Analysis for Major Markets, Segments and Infrastructure 2018-2030

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Electric Two-wheeler Sector by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study concludes with a discussion of 3 top growth opportunities for players looking to advance in this space.
The report segmented the global e2W industry into 5 regions: North America (United States & Canada), Latin America (Brazil & Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany), Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan), and Rest of the World (Africa & Oceania).
This analysis of the global electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry spans the years 2018 to 2030 and covers major regional markets, with a focus on the following objectives:
- Identify the top 5 e2W markets and their major players
- Analyze the main e2W regions and capture their market drivers and restraints
- Analyze the e2W segments (i.e., mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles) in each region
- Analyze the major regulations controlling regional e2W markets
- Analyze the charging infrastructure in regional e2W markets
- Analyze the role and importance of e2Ws in the ride-sharing and courier, express, and parcel (CEP) service industries across regions
- Analyze the regions and conduct a PEST analysis, capturing the political, economic, social, and technological characteristics
- Forecast the annual e2W unit sales in major 2W markets across regions
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Net-zero Targets and ICE Vehicle Bans
- Lowering e2W Acquisition Costs
- Establishment of e2W Standards
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler (e2W) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- e2W Market Snapshot
- Market Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecasting Methodology
3 Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- e2W Segmentation and Definitions
- Global Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Region
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Forecasting Methodology
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Major e2W Regions
5 Regional Analysis - North America
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- North America - Key Takeaways
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Market Environment
- Analysis by Segment and Opportunity
- e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
- e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
- Charging Infrastructure
- PEST Analysis of the North American e2W Market
- Competitive Environment
6 Regional Analysis - Europe
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Europe - Key Takeaways
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Market Environment
- Analysis by Segment and Opportunity
- e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
- e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
- Charging Infrastructure
- PEST Analysis of the European e2W Market
- Competitive Environment
7 Regional Analysis - Asia
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Asia - Key Takeaways
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Market Environment
- Analysis by Segment (APAC and South Asia)
- Analysis by Segment (ASEAN)
- e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
- e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
- e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
- The Role of e2W OEMs in Charging Infrastructure
- PEST Analysis of the Asian e2W Market
- Competitive Environment
8 Regional Analysis - LATAM
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- LATAM - Key Takeaways
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Market Environment
- Analysis by Segment
- e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
- e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
- e2W Charging Infrastructure
- PEST Analysis of the LATAM e2W Market
- Competitive Environment
9 Regional Analysis - Rest of the World (Africa and Oceania)
- Market Environment
- e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
- e2W Charging Infrastructure and Battery-swapping Technology
- Rest of the World - Key Takeaways
