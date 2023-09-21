Strategic Analysis of the Global Electric Two-wheeler Sector: Regional Analysis for Major Markets, Segments and Infrastructure 2018-2030

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Electric Two-wheeler Sector by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study concludes with a discussion of 3 top growth opportunities for players looking to advance in this space.

The report segmented the global e2W industry into 5 regions: North America (United States & Canada), Latin America (Brazil & Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany), Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan), and Rest of the World (Africa & Oceania).

This analysis of the global electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry spans the years 2018 to 2030 and covers major regional markets, with a focus on the following objectives:

Identify the top 5 e2W markets and their major players

Analyze the main e2W regions and capture their market drivers and restraints

Analyze the e2W segments (i.e., mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles) in each region

Analyze the major regulations controlling regional e2W markets

Analyze the charging infrastructure in regional e2W markets

Analyze the role and importance of e2Ws in the ride-sharing and courier, express, and parcel (CEP) service industries across regions

Analyze the regions and conduct a PEST analysis, capturing the political, economic, social, and technological characteristics

Forecast the annual e2W unit sales in major 2W markets across regions

Growth Opportunity Universe

Net-zero Targets and ICE Vehicle Bans

Lowering e2W Acquisition Costs

Establishment of e2W Standards

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler (e2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

e2W Market Snapshot

Market Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecasting Methodology

3 Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

e2W Segmentation and Definitions

Global Market Segmentation

Key Competitors by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Forecasting Methodology

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

Major e2W Regions

5 Regional Analysis - North America

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

North America - Key Takeaways

Unit Sales Forecast

Market Environment

Analysis by Segment and Opportunity

e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations

e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries

Charging Infrastructure

PEST Analysis of the North American e2W Market

Competitive Environment

6 Regional Analysis - Europe

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Europe - Key Takeaways

Unit Sales Forecast

Market Environment

Analysis by Segment and Opportunity

e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations

e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries

Charging Infrastructure

PEST Analysis of the European e2W Market

Competitive Environment

7 Regional Analysis - Asia

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Asia - Key Takeaways

Unit Sales Forecast

Market Environment

Analysis by Segment (APAC and South Asia)

Analysis by Segment (ASEAN)

e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations

e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations

e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries

The Role of e2W OEMs in Charging Infrastructure

PEST Analysis of the Asian e2W Market

Competitive Environment

8 Regional Analysis - LATAM

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

LATAM - Key Takeaways

Unit Sales Forecast

Market Environment

Analysis by Segment

e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations

e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries

e2W Charging Infrastructure

PEST Analysis of the LATAM e2W Market

Competitive Environment

9 Regional Analysis - Rest of the World (Africa and Oceania)

Market Environment

e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations

e2W Charging Infrastructure and Battery-swapping Technology

Rest of the World - Key Takeaways

