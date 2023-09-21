Latest | Esketamine Market Analysis, Consumption Patterns, Trends, Growth Opportunities: Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Esketamine Market was valued at US$ 1.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of about 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Esketamine is a medication used in the field of psychiatry and mental health. It is a form of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic that has been used for decades in medical and veterinary settings. Esketamine is specifically an enantiomer of ketamine, meaning it is one of the two mirror-image molecules that make up ketamine. The other enantiomer is called arketamine.

The rising prevalence of TRD, a condition where individuals do not respond to conventional antidepressant medications, has created a significant demand for alternative treatments like esketamine. Esketamine represents a novel approach to treating depression and other mental health conditions, garnering interest from both healthcare providers and patients seeking new treatment options, which is expected to drive demand within esketamine market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global esketamine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including route of administration, distribution channel, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global esketamine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global esketamine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Esketamine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of route of administration, nasal spray leads the segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, and others.

On the basis of application, treatment-resistant depression holds a major share of the market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.48 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.2 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers High Prevalence of Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

Innovation in Mental Health Treatment

Patient Demand for Rapid Relief

Increased Awareness of Mental Health Companies Profiled Janssen Global Services, LLC

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Karuna Therapeutics

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Market players in the global eketamine market adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global esketamine market include,

In August 2020, the US FDA approved SPRAVATO, a nasal spray by Janssen Pharmaceutical. The nasal spray is to be taken along with an oral antidepressant and is intended for the treatment of depressive symptoms in adults.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global esketamine market growth include Janssen Global Services, LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and Karuna Therapeutics, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global esketamine market based on route of administration, distribution channel, application, and region

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration Nasal Spray Oral Others

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Hospitals and Clinics Pharmacies Others

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Treatment-Resistant Depression Other Psychiatric Disorders

Global Esketamine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Esketamine Market US Canada Latin America Esketamine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Esketamine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Esketamine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Esketamine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Esketamine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Esketamine Report:

What will be the market value of the global esketamine market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global esketamine market?

What are the market drivers of the global esketamine market?

What are the key trends in the global esketamine market?

Which is the leading region in the global esketamine market?

What are the major companies operating in the global esketamine market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global esketamine market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

