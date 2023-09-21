Biofeedback Instrument Market to Hit US$ 281.85 Million By 2030 | Updated Research

New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global B iofeedback I nstrument M arket is expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Factors such as the increasing technological advancement in biofeedback instruments, the rising focus on stress management and mental health, and others are accelerating the demand for biofeedback instruments, which is boosting market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of biofeedback instrument product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the biofeedback instrument market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 281.85 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 175.61 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing technological advancement in biofeedback instruments, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Biofeedback Instrument market.

Biofeedback Instrument refers to a device that is used to measure and provide real-time feedback on physiological signals or processes of the human body. These instruments are designed to help individuals gain awareness and control over specific bodily functions that are typically involuntary or unconscious. Biofeedback instruments work by detecting and measuring various physiological parameters such as heart rate, skin temperature, muscle tension, brain wave, or respiratory rate. Different types of biofeedback instruments, each designed to measure a different physiological function such as Electromyography (EMG), Electroencephalogram (EEG), Thermal Feedback, Heart Rate Variability Feedback, and Electrodermal Activity Feedback, among Others.

Global Biofeedback Instrument Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 281.85 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 6.2% By Type Electromyography (EMG), Electroencephalogram (EEG), Thermal Feedback, Heart Rate Variability Feedback, Electrodermal Activity Feedback, and Other By Application Brain Waves, Heart Rate and Blood Pressure, Muscle Tension, Sweat Glands, and Others By End-Use Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Thought Technology Ltd, Laborie Qxsubspace, Mind Media USA Inc., Quantum World Vision, Bio Feedback Resources International, NeuroCare, Neurocare Group AG

Global Biofeedback Instrument Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, in 2022, the electromyography (EMG) segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall biofeedback instrument market. electromyography (EMG) involves the measurement and feedback of electrical activity produced by muscles. It is commonly used in rehabilitation, sports training, and stress management. Electromyography (EMG) feedback helps individuals improve muscle control, reduce muscle tension, and enhance overall physical instruments is significant, especially in the fields of physical therapy, sports medicine, and performance training.

Based on Application, the brain waves segment accounted for the highest market share in the biofeedback instrument market. Brain waves focus on measuring and providing feedback on the electrical activity of the brain, and it is widely used in mental health, neuro therapy, meditation training, and cognitive enhancement.

Based On End-Use, Hospital segment accounted for the highest market share of 48.15% in the biofeedback instrument market. Biofeedback instrument in hospital is influenced by several factors including government initiative promoting integrative and holistic approaches to healthcare, increasing patient awareness and demand for non-pharmacological intervention, and a growing body of research supporting the efficacy of biofeedback in various medical application.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the highest market share at 38.50% and was valued at USD 67.61 million and is expected to reach USD 109.22 million in 2030. In North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 68.35% during the base year of 2022. This is due to the launch of a new range, a well-established healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness and acceptance of biofeedback therapies. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-20230. This is attributed to the large population base, and rising awareness about biofeedback therapies in countries such as China, and India.

Competitive Landscape

Thought Technology Ltd, Laborie Qxsubspace, and Mind Media USA Inc. Are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of biofeedback instruments. Further, the biofeedback instrument market is expected to grow steadily due to the rising focus on stress management and mental health, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing development will boost the demand for biofeedback instruments in the upcoming years, thereby anticipating increasing competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Thought Technology is pleased to partner with TRUCHIRO who will take over distribution of the NeuroInfiniti physiological assessment and training system to the chiropractic market. Thus, the expansion of the Biofeedback Instrument portfolio through the partnership is fostering market growth.

In May 2023, Thought Tech launched the MyOnyx, an instrument for muscle rehabilitation in Japan in the summer of 2022, Thus, the introduction of a new range of biofeedback devices is benefiting the market growth.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 38.50% and was valued at USD 67.61 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 109.22 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 68.35% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, the electromyography (EMG) segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the biofeedback instrument market statistics in 2022.

In the context of application, the brain waves segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of biofeedback instrument market statistics during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospital segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for biofeedback instrument with the highest CAGR.

List of Major Global Biofeedback Instrument Market:

Thought Technology Ltd

Laborie Qxsubspace

Mind Media USA Inc.

Quantum World Vision

Bio Feedback Resources International

NeuroCare

Neurocare Group AG

Global Biofeedback Instrument Market Segmentation:

By Type Electromyography (EMG) Electroencephalogram (EEG) Thermal Feedback Heart Rate Variability Feedback Electrodermal Activity Feedback Other

By Application Brain Waves Heart Rate and Blood Pressure Muscle Tension Sweat Glands Others

By End-Use Hospital Clinic Rehabilitation Center Others



