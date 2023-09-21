Global Vacuum Metallizing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global vacuum metallizing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The primary factors propelling the market growth are the growing consumer need for customized fashion accessories and the increasing demand for the production of flexible packaging materials, such as food wrappers, pouches, and labels.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Vacuum Metallizing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Vacuum Metallizing Limited, Vergason Technology, Inc, BOBST, WAYKEN and WEIKE, Dunmore, Materion Corporation, Bühler Group, ULVAC, Inc, Leybold GmbH, and VICO Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global vacuum metallizing market





Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Copper

Aluminum

Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Decoration

Insulation

Improved Barrier Properties

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





