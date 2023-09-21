Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Size Projections Indicate a CAGR of 7.20%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 1482.44 Million by 2030

Newark, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 850 million in 2022 veterinary hematology analyzers market will reach USD 1482.44 million by 2030. Animals are particularly affected by the rise in global temperatures because of their increased susceptibility to harsh weather occurrences. Most animals die because they cannot adapt to the new changes brought about by the gradual process of evolution. The animals are at a high risk of passing away due to habitat degradation, pathogen re-emergence, and an elevated risk of zoonotic infections. The global food sector will directly impact how climate change affects animals. A global food crisis will result if animal health is not prioritized by creating essential diagnostic and healthcare infrastructure to safeguard them. As a result, it is imperative to deal with animal health with greater seriousness, propelling the global veterinary hematology analyzers market.



Key Insight of the veterinary hematology analyzers Market



Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during 2022-2030.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during 2022-2030. Concentrating on improving the infrastructure for animal healthcare is crucial because the region's extensive animal husbandry provides significant money for the governments in the area. The market will experience considerable growth over the projected years due to the revived emphasis on improving animal husbandry and raising to gain access to high-quality animal medicine, food, and feed with financial support and subsidies. The sophisticated and substantial pharmaceutical industries of China and India are a further benefit for the animal health business.



The table top analyzers segment will augment the veterinary hematology analyzers market during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into table top analyzers and point-of-care analyzers. The table top analyzers are further divided into fully automatic and semiautomatic analyzers. The point-of-care analyzers are further divided into cartridge-based and direct sample-based analyzers. The table top analyzers segment dominated the market with a market share of around 65% in 2022.



During the forecast period, the 3-part WBC differential segment will augment the veterinary hematology analyzers market.



The analysis parameter segment is divided into 2-part WBC differential, 3-part WBC differential, 5-part WBC differential and others. The 3-part WBC differential segment dominated the market with a market share of around 45% in 2022.



During the forecast period, the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment will augment the veterinary hematology analyzers market.



The end-user segment is divided into research institutes, veterinary hospitals and clinics, veterinary diagnostic centers, point-of-care testing, inhouse-testing, and others. The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with a market share of around 45% in 2022.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 850 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 1482.44 Million CAGR 7.20% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered The research segment is based on the product, analysis parameter and end user. Drivers The rising incidence and prevalence of zoonotic diseases Opportunities Increasing research and development expenditure on animal healthcare Restraints Stringent government regulations

Advancement in market



The first Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for diabetic domestic dogs was made available in 2021, according to the Singapore-based company ALR Technologies, which manufactures veterinary medical equipment. Introducing these new products is predicted to increase demand for veterinary haematology analyzers in the Asia Pacific.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing demand for robust animal healthcare infrastructure



The accelerating pace of climate change has significantly impacted weather patterns. Extended periods of intensely dry weather with high temperatures, a dry environment with cold weather, or torrential rains are all occurring more frequently. These changes have a significant and detrimental effect on animals and their environments. The chance of encounters between humans and animals has increased as human activities and animal habitats have grown. In recent years, the likelihood of contracting zoonotic diseases from an animal vector has risen. For instance, it is said that the Covid-19 pandemic, which claimed millions of lives worldwide, was spread to people by an animal-borne vector, most likely a bat. The regular culling of chickens or ducks has drawn more attention to the treatment of animals. As the risk of zoonotic disease transmission from animals to people increases, scientists are attempting to improve animal immunizations, medications, food, and feed. As a result, the veterinary haematology analyzer market will grow.



Restraint: Comprehensive regulatory and monitory guidelines governing animal health



Given the rising trend of pet ownership, habitat destruction, and human encroachment on animal habitats, the modern world has seen an increase in the frequency or regularity of human-animal interactions. Furthermore, a large portion of the population still consumes meat as their main source of protein. As a result of the rise of zoonotic diseases, there is a greater danger that humans will contract these infections. A nation's social, economic, and environmental well-being are all directly impacted by animal health; thus, any monitoring requirements or regulatory approvals are rigorously implemented. As a result, the market's expansion will be constrained by the government's strict rules.



Opportunities: Research and development expenditure has witnessed a rise



Zoonotic diseases that result in animal fatalities cause both personal and societal harm; therefore, government institutions have increased their investment in enhancing animal health. The increased government spending on the creation of better medications, vaccinations, equipment, gadgets, and diagnostics for the prevention and treatment of animal diseases will make for promising economic opportunities in the future. The market for animal products has expanded along with the rise in pet ownership and disposable income. Private market businesses are enhancing their offerings and increasing R&D spending to capitalize on the expanding market.



Challenge: lack of robust infrastructure



The initiative to build a solid infrastructure for animal health has only recently picked up steam, given the significant increase in government funding. However, the manner that government initiatives have been carried out and the funds have been spent in low- and middle-income countries have not been particularly satisfactory. The high number of cattle that have lately passed away in India from lumpy skin disease is a current illustration of the lack of preventative measures. It also demonstrates the appalling state of the country's animal healthcare systems. Similar occurrences involving culling chickens and ducks have caused enormous economic losses for the nation. Lack of infrastructure may hinder the market's growth in developing, monitoring, testing, tracking, isolating, treating, and immunizing against zoonotic diseases and thereby challenge the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the veterinary hematology analyzers market are:



• Abaxis Inc.

• Boule Medical AB

• Clindiag Systems Co. Ltd.

• Diatron MI Zrt

• Drew Scientific Inc.

• Heska Corporation

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• URIT Medical



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Table Top Analyzers



o Fully Automatic Analyzers

o Semiautomatic Analyzers



• Point Of Care Analyzers



o Cartridge-Based Analyzers

o Direct Sample Based Analyzers



By Analysis Parameter



• 2-Part WBC Differential

• 3-Part WBC Differential

• 5-Part WBC Differential

• Others



By End User



• Research Institutes

• Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics

• Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

• Point-Of-Care Testing

• Inhouse-Testing

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



