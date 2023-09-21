Enzyme Substrates Market to Cross USD 26.03 Billion by 2030 on Account of Expanding Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on data from the SNS Insider report, “The Enzyme Substrates Market achieved a valuation of USD 15.37 billion in 2022, with projections indicating it will reach USD 26.03 billion by 2030. This market is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Enzymes are the molecular workhorses of life, facilitating and accelerating countless biochemical reactions within living organisms. At the heart of enzyme function lies a crucial concept: enzyme substrates. Enzyme substrates are the specific molecules that enzymes act upon, and they play a fundamental role in the regulation of metabolic pathways and cellular processes. Lipase enzymes assist in the digestion of dietary fats by breaking them down into fatty acids and glycerol. DNA polymerase is responsible for catalyzing the formation of new DNA strands using existing DNA as a template.

Market Analysis

The enzyme substrates market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the industry landscape. Enzyme substrates play a vital role in medical diagnostics, particularly in assays and tests used to detect diseases and monitor patients' health. As the global healthcare industry continues to advance, the demand for enzyme substrates for diagnostic purposes is on the rise, driven by factors like the aging population and increased awareness of preventive healthcare measures. Enzymes are essential in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for various applications, including drug development, genetic engineering, and bioprocessing. The growth of these sectors, along with the increasing trend toward biopharmaceuticals, will continue to boost the demand for enzyme substrates. Enzymes are widely used in the food and beverage industry for processes such as fermentation, flavor enhancement, and texture modification. With the global population steadily increasing, the demand for processed and packaged foods is growing, thereby driving the need for enzyme substrates in food production.

Enzyme Substrates Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.37 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 26.03 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.8% From 2023-2030 Key Segments By Type (Protease, Carbohydrase, Lipase, Polymerase and Nuclease, Others)



By Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals)



By Reaction Type (Hydrolase, Oxidoreductase, Transferase, Lyase, Other)



By Application (Food and Beverages, Household Care, Bioenergy, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Feed, Other) Key Market Players Denso Corp, Hitachi, Bosch, Nidec, Mitsubishi, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, Mahle, Brose, Vitescho, Renesas and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Enzyme Substrates Market Study

In recent years, the protease segment has witnessed remarkable growth and is poised to continue dominating the market. Proteases also find extensive use in the beverage sector, particularly in the brewing of beer. They play a key role in converting proteins in malted grains into soluble forms, aiding in the fermentation process and influencing the beer's flavor profile.

The food and beverages segment is a driving force in the market, and it is set to maintain its dominant position due to several key factors. In an era of health-conscious consumers, there's an increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Enzymes are an eco-friendly alternative to chemical additives, making them highly desirable for food and beverage manufacturers.

Recent Developments

Exo Therapeutics, a cutting-edge biotechnology company, has successfully secured an impressive $78 million in funding to advance its groundbreaking mission of targeting enzyme exosites with small molecules. This latest funding round marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards revolutionizing the field of drug discovery and development.

In a strategic move that has sent ripples through the biotechnology sector, Swiss-based Biosynth Carbosynth has recently acquired the Dutch company Pepscan. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, with promising implications for the advancement of biotechnology and life sciences.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The enzyme substrates market is experiencing dynamic shifts in its landscape driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers propelling market growth is the increasing demand for enzymes in various industrial applications, particularly in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors. Enzymes play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of industrial processes, such as food production and biofuel manufacturing, by catalyzing specific biochemical reactions. Moreover, the growing awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly production processes has further boosted the adoption of enzymes, as they often offer greener alternatives to traditional chemical methods. However, this market is not without its challenges and restraints, including stringent regulatory requirements and quality standards for enzyme substrates, which can hinder market expansion. Additionally, the threat of substitutes, such as synthetic catalysts, poses a potential risk to the market's growth, compelling companies to continuously innovate and improve the efficacy of their enzyme substrates. Overall, the market is characterized by a delicate balance between the advantages offered by enzymes and the hurdles they face in terms of regulation and competition, making it a dynamic and intriguing sector to watch.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, stands as a global leader in enzyme substrates market. This region invests significantly in cutting-edge research, driving the demand for enzyme substrates. Europe has a robust pharmaceutical industry, and enzyme substrates are indispensable in drug discovery and development. This drives consistent demand. European consumers and businesses increasingly emphasize sustainability, which can impact substrate production methods. Rapid industrialization and a burgeoning biotechnology sector in countries like China and India offer substantial growth opportunities for enzyme substrate manufacturers.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has posed several challenges to the enzyme substrates market, including reduced demand, delayed R&D, supply chain disruptions, and pricing pressures. However, it has also driven innovation in sustainable substrates and forced companies to adapt to changing consumer priorities. As the global economy gradually recovers, the market will likely continue to evolve in response to these challenges and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war

4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Impact on major economies

4.3.2.1 US

4.3.2.2 Canada

4.3.2.3 Germany

4.3.2.4 France

4.3.2.5 United Kingdom

4.3.2.6 China

4.3.2.7 Japan

4.3.2.8 South Korea

4.3.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, By type

8.1 Protease

8.2 Carbohydrase

8.3 Lipase

8.4 Polymerase and Nuclease

8.5 Others

9. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, By source

9.1 Microorganisms

9.2 Plants

9.3 Animals

10. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, By reaction type

10.1 Hydrolase

10.2 Oxidoreductase

10.3 Transferase

10.4 Lyase

14.5 Other Reaction Types

11. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, by application

11.1 Food and Beverages

11.2 Household Care

11.3 Bioenergy

11.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

11.5 Feed

11.6 Other Applications

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 USA

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 The Netherlands

12.3.7 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 South Korea

12.4.3 China

12.4.4 India

12.4.5 Australia

12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 The Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Israel

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Rest

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.3 Rest of Latin America

13. Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.1.1 Financial

13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

13.1.3 SWOT Analysis

13.1.4 The SNS view

13.2 Associated British Foods PLC

13.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.4 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

13.5 Amano Enzyme Inc.

13.6 Codexis Incorporated

13.7 BioResource International Inc.

13.8 Cargill, Incorporated

13.9 Lesaffre

13.10 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

13.13 Dyadic International Inc.

13.13 Adisseo

13.13 Novozymes A/S

13.13 AB Enzymes

13.15 DowDuPont

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Benchmark

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

15. Conclusion

