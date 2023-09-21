The High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size to grow at a rate of 6.7% by 2027 | $49.9 Bn

Chicago, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Component, Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed computing and Exascale Computing), Industry, Deployment, Server Price Band, Verticals & Region. Rising demand for high performance computing in manufacturing industry are creating opportunities for the High performance computing market. Some of the key companies operating in the market are Advanced Micro Devices (US), Intel (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell (US), Lenovo (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (France), CISCO (US), Nvidia (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan) and so on.

Market Dynamics of High performance Computing (HPC) Size

Driver: Increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) systems in genomics research

According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the high performance computing (HPC) market is expected to grow from USD 36 billion in 2022 to USD 49.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027.

Restraint: Cyber security concerns

With the growing use of HPC systems, concerns regarding cyber security are also rising as several entities access HPC systems, making data security a major concern. The nature of HPC exposes it to multiple potential security threats. For instance, in an airport, if HPC is an integral part of the security system, it also becomes the prime target for cyberattacks. Furthermore, HPC environments are clustered, making them vulnerable to many security threats.

Challenge: Limited budgets of SMEs

The potential users in many SMEs lack awareness about the benefits of HPC and do not have the budget to set up such systems. SMEs in many developing countries are still skeptical about adopting HPC due to the high investment costs involved. Many of them are unaware of HPC’s various advantages, such as high performance and customizable delivery. However, cloud computing can boost the use of HPC among SMEs, as it will considerably cut down the costs for them.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size, share, value, Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

130 – Tables

54 – Figures

206 – Pages

Advanced Micro Devices (US), HPE (US) and Dell (US) are leading players in the High-performance Computing (HPC) Market

HPE(US) provides a range of HPC solutions to cater to the growing customer requirements. The company offers Superdome Flex, SGI 8600, Apollo 6000, Apollo 6500, Apollo 4000, Apollo 2000, and Apollo 10 systems to provide HPC solutions tailored as per customer needs. These solutions are used to solve large scientific, engineering, and data analysis problems. HPE invests heavily in R&D activities. In 2021, the company’s R&D expenditure amounted to USD 2.0 billion.

Dell (US) offers PowerEdge servers and Precision workstations, high-performance storage, Genomic Data Analysis Platform, and data center switches and services that cater to HPC needs. The Dell PowerEdge servers and Precision workstations are available in different form factors and can be configured to meet the flexibility and performance needs of users. These servers are designed for HPC environments with broad requirements, including more local Input/Output (I/O) capacity and expandability.

