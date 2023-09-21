Human Microbiome Market is estimated to be US$ 3657.31 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Microbiome is the genomic content of microbiota that inhabits a particular site in human body. They are present inside the surface of human body, for example skin, intestine, mouth covered with individual microbes.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases has become major contribution in target market growth. Further, rising geriatric population and growing government initiatives has further driven the target market growth. Presence of major players and wide applications of microbiome therapeutics in Crohn’s disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Diabetes has powered the demand for Human Microbiome market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2023, Cedar-Sinnai launched new ‘Human Microbiome Research Institute’ to support investigators to study about microbiome and to study how the diverse collection of fungi, bacteria, and viruses live on human body plays an important role in human health.

Analyst View:

Growing research & development activities and launch of ‘Human Microbiome Project’ has become major contribution in market growth. Further, growing applications of microbiome in forensics, diagnosis of disease caused by pathogenic infection, screening of secondary metabolites and analysis of pathogenic bacteria’s mutation is expected to foster the demand for Human Microbiome market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product - Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorder, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Other Diseases

By Disease - Probiotics, Prebiotics, Synbiotic, and Other Products

By Application - Therapeutic and Diagnostic Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Enterome Bioscience

Yakult

Dow DuPont Inc

Seres Therapeutics

ViThera Pharmaceuticals

Second Genome Inc

MatriSys Bioscience

Caelus Health

Rebiotix Inc

Assembly Biosciences Inc

Key questions answered in Human Microbiome Market:

What is the current market size for products and services related to the human microbiome?

What is the projected growth rate of the Human Microbiome Market in the near future?

What are the different product categories and applications within the Human Microbiome Market?

How are these segments performing in terms of market share and growth?

Who are the major companies and research institutions operating in the Human Microbiome Market?

How do regulatory factors impact market entry and growth?

How do these advancements impact the market?

What are the primary factors driving the interest and investment in the Human Microbiome Market?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by companies and researchers in the Human Microbiome Market?

What are the future prospects for the Human Microbiome Market?

Human Microbiome Market trend:

Increased Research and Discovery: Research into the human microbiome was expanding, leading to a better understanding of the microbial communities that inhabit the human body. This increased knowledge was driving discoveries of new associations between the microbiome and health conditions.

Research into the human microbiome was expanding, leading to a better understanding of the microbial communities that inhabit the human body. This increased knowledge was driving discoveries of new associations between the microbiome and health conditions. Microbiome-Based Therapies: The development of microbiome-based therapies, including fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and microbial-derived pharmaceuticals, was gaining momentum. These therapies were explored for conditions like Clostridium difficile infection and inflammatory bowel disease.

The development of microbiome-based therapies, including fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and microbial-derived pharmaceuticals, was gaining momentum. These therapies were explored for conditions like Clostridium difficile infection and inflammatory bowel disease. Personalized Medicine: The concept of personalized medicine was extending to the microbiome. Researchers were exploring how an individual's unique microbiome composition could influence their response to treatments and medications, leading to more tailored healthcare approaches.

The concept of personalized medicine was extending to the microbiome. Researchers were exploring how an individual's unique microbiome composition could influence their response to treatments and medications, leading to more tailored healthcare approaches. Microbiome Diagnostics: Diagnostic tools based on microbiome analysis were emerging. These diagnostics aimed to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with various diseases, enabling early detection and personalized treatment strategies.

Diagnostic tools based on microbiome analysis were emerging. These diagnostics aimed to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with various diseases, enabling early detection and personalized treatment strategies. Microbiome and Immune System Interaction: Understanding the interaction between the microbiome and the immune system was a significant focus. Research indicated that the microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating immune responses and influencing autoimmune diseases and allergies.

Understanding the interaction between the microbiome and the immune system was a significant focus. Research indicated that the microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating immune responses and influencing autoimmune diseases and allergies. Gut-Brain Axis: The gut-brain axis, which explores the bidirectional communication between the gut microbiome and the brain, was a hot topic. Researchers were investigating how the microbiome might influence neurological and mental health conditions.

The gut-brain axis, which explores the bidirectional communication between the gut microbiome and the brain, was a hot topic. Researchers were investigating how the microbiome might influence neurological and mental health conditions. Consumer Awareness and Probiotics: Consumer interest in probiotics and prebiotics, which can influence the gut microbiome, was growing. The market for over-the-counter probiotic supplements and functional foods was expanding.

