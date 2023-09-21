Ergonomic Mouse Market Analysis, Import-Exports, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030

Wilmington, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ergonomic Mouse Market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An ergonomic mouse is a computer input device designed with a shape and features that prioritize user comfort and reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) or discomfort associated with prolonged computer use. Unlike traditional computer mice, which often have a one-size-fits-all design, ergonomic mice are crafted to accommodate the natural position of the hand and wrist, promoting a more relaxed and neutral posture during use.

Growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic design in computer peripherals has led more consumers and businesses to seek ergonomic solutions, including mice, to reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) and discomfort during prolonged computer use. In addition, the expanding gaming industry is expected to make a positive impact on the sales figure of ergonomic mouse.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global ergonomic mouse market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel, application, design and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global ergonomic mouse market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into wired and wireless. Wireless is expected to acquire a major chunk of the market, primarily due to the benefits and the ease with which one can use a wireless ergonomic mouse.

On the basis of design, the market is sub-segmented into vertical, roll bar, contoured, and others.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.1 billion Growth Rate 4.6% Key Market Drivers Expanding gaming industry

Rising remote work and home offices

Increasing corporate wellness initiatives Companies Profiled Microsoft Corporation

3M

Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd

Orthovia

Logitech

J-Tech Digital, Inc.

Contour Design, Inc.

Mad Catz Global Limited

Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global ergonomic mouse market include,

In May 2022, Anker Innovations expanded its presence in India by expanding its distribution and dealer network across the nation. Through this expansion, the company aims at adding more than 3,000 consumer-facing channel partners by the end of 2023.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global ergonomic mouse market growth include Microsoft Corporation, 3M, Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd, Orthovia, Logitech, J-Tech Digital, Inc., Contour Design, Inc., Mad Catz Global Limited, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global ergonomic mouse market based on type, distribution channel, application, design and region

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Wireless Wired

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Offline Online

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Office Work Gaming Medical and Healthcare Settings Architecture Designing Others

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Design Vertical Roll Bar Contoured Others

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Ergonomic Mouse Market US Canada Latin America Ergonomic Mouse Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Ergonomic Mouse Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Ergonomic Mouse Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Ergonomic Mouse Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Ergonomic Mouse Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Ergonomic Mouse Report:

What will be the market value of the global ergonomic mouse market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the market drivers of the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the key trends in the global ergonomic mouse market?

Which is the leading region in the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the major companies operating in the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global ergonomic mouse market?

