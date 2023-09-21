Global and Taiwan 5G Smartphone Shipment Five-Year Forecast Report 2023: Volume has Been Revised Down to 1.1 Billion Units for 2023, Reflecting a 7% Y-o-Y Decline - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and Taiwan 5G Smartphone Shipment Five-Year Forecast: 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the face of sluggish demand in the smartphone market, global smartphones shipment volume in 2023 has been revised down to 1.1 billion units, reflecting a 7% year-on-year decline.

Looking ahead to 2024, shipment volume of 1.148 billion smartphones is anticipated, indicating a 3% yearly increase. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the worldwide smartphone market, encompassing 5G smartphones. It offers a global smartphone shipment volume forecast spanning the period 2023-2027, inclusive of 5G smartphones.

Furthermore, it delves into pivotal developmental highlights within the global and Taiwan smartphone markets, considering various aspects including specifications, markets, and brands.

In light of the subdued demand within the intelligent mobile device market, the overall global shipment volume of 5G smartphones has been affected as well. Consequently, the analyst has revised down its earlier forecasts for 5G smartphone shipments in 2023, with the adjusted projection now standing at 647 million units, translating to a penetration rate of 58%, according to the analyst. Looking ahead to the year 2024, the analyst predicts a rebound in the 5G smartphone market, with an estimated shipment volume of approximately 713 million units and a penetration rate of 62.1%.

Notably, in the Indian market, significant progress has been observed in the realm of 5G smartphone shipments. Leading telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are actively investing in the establishment of 5G networks.

Collaborative efforts with prominent smartphone brands like Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo have also contributed to driving the adoption of 5G technology within the region. This push has resulted in substantial growth in 5G smartphone shipments, particularly in the mid-range and value-line segments.

