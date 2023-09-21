Dawson James Securities Announces October Date for 8th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. (“Dawson”), a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth companies, today announces its 8 th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL.



Dawson James’ flagship Small Cap Growth Conference brings together senior leadership from over 30 of the most innovative companies at the forefront of healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. Now in its eighth year, attendees will include top institutional funds, prestigious family offices and high-net-worth investors.

The full-day event kicks off at 7:30am with registration and breakfast, followed by engaging corporate presentations from each company’s management team across two tracks starting at 8:00am. This proven format enables investors to learn about specific business models and opportunities while identifying potential synergies. Throughout the day, attendees of the Conference can schedule one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives. These one-on-one conversations consistently pave the way for long-lasting, fruitful partnerships.

Dawson James’ Conference offers a rare chance to overcome challenging headwinds by connecting corporate leaders with difficult-to-access growth capital and broader markets. It spotlights under-the-radar opportunities overlooked by traditional financiers, with an emphasis on high-demand healthcare, tech innovation and consumer solutions.

The conference concludes at 5:00 pm with a Closing Networking Reception, where attendees can expand business contacts in a relaxed atmosphere. With a diverse group of participants, this year’s conference promises to unlock new wealth creation avenues for investors and companies alike.

All are welcome to register for the 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference to be held on Thursday, the 12th of October.

Please visit https://DawsonJames.com for details and registration information.

Participating Companies as of 09/19/2023

Company Ticker URL Aditxt, Inc. NASDAQ: ADTX https://www.aditxt.com/ Annovis Bio Inc. NYSE: ANVS https://www.annovisbio.com/ bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: BIAF https://bioaffinitytech.com/ Bitfarms NASDAQ: BITF https://bitfarms.com/ Borqs Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: BRQS https://www.borqs.com/ Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: CTXR https://www.citiuspharma.com/ Clearmind Medicine Inc. NASDAQ: CMND https://www.clearmindmedicine.com/ Cyclo Therapeutics NASDAQ: CYTH https://cyclotherapeutics.com/ CytoSorbents Corporation NASDAQ: CTSO https://cytosorbents.com/ GeoVax Labs, Inc. NASDAQ: GOVX https://www.geovax.com/ HealthBeacon OTCQX: HBCNF https://healthbeacon.com/ Heartbeam, Inc. NASDAQ: BEAT https://www.heartbeam.com/ Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. NASDAQ: HILS https://hillstreambio.com/ Innovative Eyewear Inc NASDAQ: LUCY https://lucyd.co/ Inuvo Inc. NYSE: INUV https://inuvo.com/ JanOne, Inc. NASDAQ:JAN https://janone.com/ Janover Inc. NASDAQ: JNVR https://janover.co/ Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: KTRA https://www.kintara.com/ Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. NYSE AMERICAN: MTNB https://www.matinasbiopharma.com/ NextPlat Corp. NASDAQ: NXPL https://www.nextplat.com/ NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NYSE AMERICAN: NBY https://novabay.com/ Neuro Rx Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: NRXP https://www.nrxpharma.com/ Red Cat Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: RCAT https://redcat.red/ SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation NASDAQ: ICU https://seastarmedical.com/ SKYX Platforms Corp.

NASDAQ: SKYX

https://skyplug.com/ Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: SNOA https://sonomapharma.com/ STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. NASDAQ: SSKN https://www.strataskinsciences.com/ Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: WINT

https://windtreetx.com/ Wisa Technologies NASDAQ: WISA

https://www.wisatechnologies.com/ ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. NASDAQ: ZIVO https://www.zivobioscience.com/ Zomedica Corp. NYSE AMERICAN:ZOM https://zomedica.com/

About Dawson James Securities

With corporate offices located in Florida, Dawson James Securities also has offices in New York and Maryland. Dawson specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, as well as execution trading and corporate services.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information about the Conference, please contact:

Monique MacLaren

mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com

561-208-2939