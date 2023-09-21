Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act





Company announcement no. 20/2023





Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that it has today received notification that as of 21 September 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA, Org no. 985279721 no longer holds above 5% of the shares and voting rights of Columbus A/S.

The notification received from Protector Forsikring ASA is as follows:

On 21.09.2023, Protector Forsikring ASA sold all its 10,100,353 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). This means that our shareholding has decreased below the threshold of 5%. This gives us a total holding of 0 shares and an ownership of 0%.”

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel: +45 70 20 50 00

