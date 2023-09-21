Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Growing Industrial Demand for Clean Water

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water treatment chemicals market, with a market size of US$36.2 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching US$48.5 billion by 2028.

This growth is anticipated to be driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028, according to this report.

Water treatment involves processes aimed at removing impurities from water, rendering it safe for various industrial and domestic applications. The four primary water treatment processes include boiler water treatment, water purification, cooling water treatment, and wastewater effluent treatment.

These processes help eliminate suspended solids, fungi, viruses, algae, bacteria, and minerals present in water. Various chemicals are employed in the water treatment process, such as algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, chlorine dioxide, and soda ash. The growing global demand for safe and fresh water, in light of insufficient water supply, is driving the increasing use of water treatment chemicals for purifying ground, sea, and industrial wastewater.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the water treatment chemicals market:

Population Growth and Industrialization : The rising global population and rapid industrialization in both developed and emerging markets are increasing the demand for clean and usable water.

: The rising global population and rapid industrialization in both developed and emerging markets are increasing the demand for clean and usable water. Industrial Demand : Various industries, including power, oil and gas, metal and mining, pulp and paper, and chemical processing, require clean water. This demand for industrial water treatment chemicals is a significant driver of market growth.

: Various industries, including power, oil and gas, metal and mining, pulp and paper, and chemical processing, require clean water. This demand for industrial water treatment chemicals is a significant driver of market growth. Wastewater Recycling : Limited access to potable water has led to increased wastewater recycling, which further fuels market expansion.

: Limited access to potable water has led to increased wastewater recycling, which further fuels market expansion. Environmental Regulations : Stringent environmental regulations, government initiatives to promote cleaner water, and heightened consumer awareness of pollutant effects are driving demand for water treatment chemicals.

: Stringent environmental regulations, government initiatives to promote cleaner water, and heightened consumer awareness of pollutant effects are driving demand for water treatment chemicals. Consumer Awareness: Growing consumer awareness of the adverse impacts of pollutants in water sources is boosting demand for water treatment chemicals.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global water treatment chemicals market, offering forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type and end-user.

Breakup by Type:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

pH Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been thoroughly analyzed, featuring key players such as:

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global water treatment chemicals market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global water treatment chemicals market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global water treatment chemicals market? How has COVID-19 impacted the global water treatment chemicals market? What is the breakdown of the global water treatment chemicals market based on the type? What is the breakdown of the global water treatment chemicals market based on the end-user? Which regions are key players in the global water treatment chemicals market? Who are the key players/companies in the global water treatment chemicals market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $48.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

