Global Bronopol Market Expands to $1.1 Billion in 2022, Anticipates $1.5 Billion by 2028 on Rising Demand for Clean Water and Versatile Applications

The global bronopol market, which reached a size of US$ 1.1 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing demand for drinkable water, the biocidal properties of bronopol, and its diverse applications in various industries.

Understanding Bronopol:

Bronopol is a water-soluble organic compound produced by the bromination of di(hydroxymethyl)-nitromethane. It is available as crystals or crystalline powder, typically in white or pale yellow shades depending on iron content.

Bronopol is highly effective against bacteria, fungi, and yeasts, making it valuable for various applications, including disinfection, product preservation, and the preservation of fibers, leather, and rubber. It is widely used in the production of medicines, cosmetics, and personal care products such as lotions, makeup, perfumes, and shampoos due to its antimicrobial properties.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the bronopol market is primarily attributed to:

Increasing Demand for Drinkable Water: Bronopol is extensively used in water treatment plants to eliminate various types of bacteria, ensuring the safety of drinking water. This is crucial as clean water is essential for both industrial and residential purposes. Preventing Bacterial Growth: In industrial water systems, bronopol plays a vital role in preventing bacterial growth, contamination, corrosion, and slime formation in recirculating water plants. Health Awareness: Growing health awareness among consumers regarding waterborne diseases and pathogens is driving the demand for bronopol in water treatment applications. Oil and Gas Sector: Bronopol is used in the oil and gas sector to prevent corrosion resulting from bacterial contamination in hydraulic fracturing equipment.

Market Segmentation:

The bronopol market is segmented based on various factors:

Type: Coagulants and Flocculants, Biocides and Disinfectants, PH Adjusters and Stabilizers, Inhibitors, Defoaming Agents, and Others.

Form: Liquid and Solid.

Application: Water Treatment, Formulators, Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Paints, Coating, and Adhesives, and Others.

Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the bronopol market include BASF SE, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd., Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies, The Dow Chemical Company, Symbolic Pharma, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Sharon laboratories, Mani Agro Chemicals, Sai Supreme Chemicals, BQ Technology (HK) Company, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, and Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals, among others.

Key Questions Addressed:

How has the global bronopol market performed to date, and what are the growth prospects in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the global bronopol industry? How has COVID-19 impacted the global bronopol industry? What are the market dynamics based on type, form, and application? What is the value chain structure in the bronopol industry? What are the driving factors and challenges in the global bronopol industry? Who are the key players in the global bronopol market, and what is the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

