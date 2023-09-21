Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Set to Expand, Projected Value of $7.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ischemic Heart Disease Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) drugs market has achieved substantial growth, reaching US$ 6.1 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that the market will continue to expand, with an anticipated value of US$ 7.9 billion by 2028.

This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. IHD drugs are vital in treating and managing this condition, also known as coronary heart disease, which affects the heart's oxygen and blood supply.

Understanding the Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market:

Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), commonly referred to as coronary heart disease, is a condition characterized by damage to the heart muscle due to reduced oxygen and blood supply. It results from molecular changes in blood vessels or the sudden closure and narrowing of coronary arteries caused by atheroma. IHD is typically associated with chronic chest pain and discomfort, and if left untreated, it can be fatal.

IHD drugs play a crucial role in managing this condition, with various medications prescribed depending on the severity of the case. These drugs include cholesterol-modifying medications, aspirin to reduce blood clotting, beta-blockers to lower heart rate and blood pressure, calcium channel blockers, ranolazine, and antithrombotic agents.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several trends and drivers are fueling the growth of the global IHD drugs market:

Interventional Medical Procedures: Growing public interest in interventional medical procedures and the extensive use of anti-anginal medications to ensure recovery and prevent relapse are driving market growth. Awareness and Prevention: Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of scheduled drug administration is influencing demand for IHD drugs. Lifestyle Factors: Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and physical inactivity, are contributing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Aging Population: The expanding global population of older adults, who are more susceptible to heart ailments, is boosting demand for IHD drugs.

Market Segmentation:

The global IHD drugs market is segmented based on disease class and drug class:

Disease Class:

Angina Pectoris

Myocardial Infarction

Drug Class:

Anti-Dyslipidemic Drugs

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta-Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

ARBs (Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers)

Vasodilators

Antithrombotic Agents

Regional Breakdown:

The market is analyzed regionally, covering North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Addressed:

How has the global IHD drugs market performed, and what are its growth prospects? What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market? How do these factors impact the market's growth? What are the key regional markets and countries? Which disease and drug classes are the most attractive segments? What is the competitive landscape, and who are the key players in the market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w4n2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment