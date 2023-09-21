Waterproofing Membranes Market Size is Expected to Grow US$ 64.5 Billion with 8.0% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global waterproofing membranes market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8% and will likely reach a value of US $64.5 Billion by the end of 2033.



Waterproofing membranes are special materials used in construction to keep water out and protect buildings from damage. They form a strong, continuous barrier that prevents water from getting in. Unlike some other methods, they are very durable and can withstand tough conditions like temperature changes and wear and tear. These membranes are flexible and can move with the building without breaking. They also come in different types, so they can be chosen based on the specific needs of a project. The growth of the waterproofing membranes market is primarily driven by increasing awareness and demand for sustainable construction practices. This includes a preference for eco-friendly materials and solutions in the construction industry. Additionally, stringent building codes and regulations promoting waterproofing for both new and existing structures contribute to market expansion.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 64.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.0% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways:

North American market share is expected to account for 26.3% in 2023 and with approximately 1/4 th of the global market share, the US is leading the waterproofing membrane industry.

of the global market share, the US is leading the waterproofing membrane industry. The roofing industry is expected to generate more than 30% of the market revenue by 2033 and beyond. During the forecast period, demand for liquid-applied membranes is expected to increase by almost two times. By 2023, it is expected that the segment will occupy more than 60% of the total global revenue.

Increasing demand for sustainable construction materials, stringent building codes and regulations, and a growing need for infrastructure resilience in the face of extreme weather events are three key factors driving the growth of the waterproofing membranes market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

The stiff competition in this market is characterized by a diverse range of manufacturers and suppliers competing for market share. Intense competition arises from factors such as product innovation and cost-effectiveness.

SealMaster introduced a fresh range of elastomeric waterproofing membranes tailored for the commercial sector in June 2022. These latest membranes are engineered to deliver exceptional performance and longevity, especially in harsh weather conditions.



BASF introduced a fresh range of waterproofing membranes tailored for the construction sector in April 2022. These innovative membranes are engineered to deliver exceptional performance and long-lasting durability.

Notable players in this market include:-

Sika AG,

BASF SE,

Carlisle Companies Inc.,

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.,

Firestone Building Products,

Dow Inc.,

Kemper System America, Inc.



Country-wise Perspectives

Why are waterproofing membranes being used more frequently in the USA?

With almost a quarter of the global market, the USA continues to dominate the waterproofing membrane sector. Market expansion in developed regions is greatly influenced by resurgent infrastructure development, which is being spearheaded mostly by the United States.

It is because of the quick industrialization and construction that waterproofing membranes are used. The area's snowfall also worsens building infrastructure by increasing water leaks. This element has a positive impact on waterproofing membrane sales.

Winning strategies

To excel in the waterproofing membranes market, it's vital to build a solid brand known for top-notch quality, dependability, and innovation. This involves consistently delivering high-quality products, embracing new technologies, and conducting thorough testing. Staying ahead with innovative solutions and diverse product offerings for different applications is key.

In this industry, using cutting-edge technologies like smart coatings and advanced materials is crucial. Smart coatings can sense and adapt to conditions, improving waterproofing performance. Advanced materials, like those that can repair themselves or repel water exceptionally well, boost durability. Moreover, market giants should focus on creating and promoting eco-friendly options to meet the rising demand for sustainable construction materials.

Segmentation of Waterproofing Membranes Industry Research Report

By Application: Liquid Applied Water Proofing Membrane Cementitious Bituminous Polyurethane Acrylic Other Sheet Waterproofing Membranes Bituminous Polyvinyl Chloride Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Other

By End Use: Roofing Walls Building & Structures Tunnels & Landfills Other End Uses

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Waterproofing Membranes Market forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis By Application (Liquid Applied, Sheet Waterproofing Membranes), By End Use (Waterproofing Membranes for Roofing, for Walls, for Building Structures, for Tunnels & Landfills), By Region

