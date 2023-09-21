Protein Expression Market is estimated to be US$ 6.36 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of synthesizing, regulating, and modifying proteins within a living organism are called as Protein Expression. Growing investment by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in research & development activities due to rising demand for protein-based therapeutics in modern medicine has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth.

Advancement in protein engineering coupled with artificial construction of recombinant proteins has further fueled the demand for target market growth. Further, growing presence of major players in development of protein-based therapeutics and emerging pharmaceutical companies across globe has boost the demand for Protein Expression market growth.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, 10x Genomics Inc., launched new ‘Visium CytAssist’ gene and protein expression product to expand the spatial analysis capabilities of Visium CytAssist. The expansion of Visium platform has strengthened its innovation and leadership in spatial biology.

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and increased funding in research and development activities in developed countries has become a leading factor in target market growth. Further, strong pipeline of biosimilars and growing market consolidation activities and collaborations among institutes and companies is expected to fruitful the demand for Protein Expression market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product- Instruments, Reagents, Services, and Other Products

By Application– Cell culture, Protein purification, Membrane Proteins, and Transfection technologies

By Expression Systems– Cell-Free, Bacterial, Yeast, Algal, Insect, Mammalian, and Others

By End User- Academia, Industry, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

EMD Millipore

Life Technologies Corporation

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

TAKARA BIO INC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Market Drivers:

Biopharmaceuticals: The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, has driven the need for efficient protein expression systems.

Academic and industrial research organizations continually require protein expression for studying protein function, drug discovery, and basic biological research.

Academic and industrial research organizations continually require protein expression for studying protein function, drug discovery, and basic biological research. Therapeutic Applications: Protein expression plays a vital role in the development of gene and cell therapies, including gene editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9.

Protein expression plays a vital role in the development of gene and cell therapies, including gene editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9. Industrial Applications: Protein expression is used in the production of enzymes, industrial chemicals, and biopolymers.

Trends and Challenges:

Advancements in Expression Systems: Ongoing research is focused on improving expression systems to enhance protein yield, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

The development of high-throughput protein expression platforms allows for the rapid screening of various conditions and expression systems.

The development of high-throughput protein expression platforms allows for the rapid screening of various conditions and expression systems. Gene Editing Technologies: The integration of gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 has the potential to revolutionize protein expression by modifying host cells for improved production.

The biopharmaceutical industry faces regulatory challenges in ensuring product quality and safety, which affect protein expression processes.

The biopharmaceutical industry faces regulatory challenges in ensuring product quality and safety, which affect protein expression processes. Competitive Landscape: The protein expression market is highly competitive, with companies continually innovating to gain a competitive edge.

Key questions answered in Protein Expression Market:

What is the Current Size and Growth Rate of the Protein Expression Market?

What Are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth?

Which Expression Systems Are Dominating the Market, and Why?

Who Are the Key Players in the Protein Expression Market?

What Regulatory Challenges and Compliance Issues Impact the Market?

Are There Geographical Variances in Market Dynamics?

How Does Pricing and Cost Structure Affect Market Competition?

How Is Sustainability and Ethical Consideration Influencing the Market?

