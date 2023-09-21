Global CCaaS Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 26.39% to Reach $21.68 Billion Revenue by 2027, According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Middleton, Massachusetts, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions published a research report titled, “ Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market .

An alternative to legacy premises-based systems, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) includes a communication package designed to enhance various customer, employee, and business outcomes.

The global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market is growing leaps and bounds, with an increasing number of businesses preferring this flexible, scalable, and financially viable model over the legacy on-premises models. According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, market intelligence offering Marine, the global contact center as a service market is projected to grow at 26.39% CAGR by 2027.

The top 10 vendors operating in the global CCaaS market are Alvaria, Avaya, Cisco, Enghouse System, Five9, Genesys, NICE, Talkdesk, Twilio, and 8 8, this accounts for 56.79% of the total CCaaS market share.

Based on offering, the global CCaaS market is segmented into software and service. In 2023, the software segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global CCaaS market.

Based on operating mode, the global CCaaS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud modes.

Based on end-use industry, The BFSI sector, followed by the Professional Services sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences sector and Retail sector, are the top contributing terms of market value from 2022 to 2027.

Based on geography, Latin America, followed by Middle East & Africa are anticipated to experience a CAGR of 29.77% and 28.11% respectively, while Asia Ex-Japan & USA are anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 27.47% and 25.68% from 2022 to 2027.

Scope of the Report:

CCaaS Market Share and Forecast - by Offering

Software

Service

CCaaS Market Share and Forecast - by Operating Mode

On Cloud

On-Premise

CCaaS Market Share and Forecast - by End-use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

Consumer

Commercial

CCaaS Market Share and Forecast - by Geography

USA

Canada

Latin America

Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

Middle East

Asia Ex-Japan & China

Japan and China

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in the offering, operating mode, application, end-use industry, and geography?

What is the historical market share for CCaaS across the globe?

What are the CCaaS market forecasts and estimates for 2023–2027?

What are the major drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the global CCaaS market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global CCaaS market, and how do they compete with other players?

Report Title:

Market Share: Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), 2022, Worldwide

https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/market-share-contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-2022-worldwide-2430

Market Forecast: Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), 2022-2027, Worldwide

https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/market-forecast-contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-2022-2027-worldwide-2234

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

Contact:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Website: https://quadrant-solutions.com