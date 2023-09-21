New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on September 27, 2023, at 9:00 am ET to review its fiscal 2024 second quarter results.



For those who wish to join the conference call please contact Joe Hassett ( joeh@gregoryfca.com ) at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).