Farlight Games Reveals Casual Open-World RPG AFK Journey, A New Game in the AFK Series, is Available Now in Limited Closed Beta

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farlight Games , the global publishing brand of Lilith Games, is excited to announce that its upcoming casual open-world RPG, AFK Journey, is available now in limited closed beta for Android and Windows, with pre-registration available on the AFK Journey website . AFK Journey is a 3D world-based RPG set in the familiar world of AFK Arena, combining open-world RPG mechanics with idle-based casual gameplay.



Embark on an all-new legendary adventure in the world of Esperia, bringing along fan-favorite characters from AFK Arena to a casual open-world setting. The fully 3D world of AFK Journey now features a dynamic day and night cycle with shifting weather conditions, vivid landscapes and varied terrains, and a large seamless map for players to adventure in and meet others. Explore the vast new environment as you assemble a powerful team and battle against oncoming enemies with powerful abilities.

Watch the AFK Journey trailer here:

YouTube | Download

AFK Journey combines the best of casual open-world RPGs, strategic gacha battle games, and casual idle games. Experience the vast open world and stories, engage in real-time strategic battles using terrain and traps to your advantage, solve mysterious puzzles and challenges, or send your allies on adventures to collect loot while you’re away.

AFK Journey Features:



Journey with Esperia's Mighty Heroes - Join forces with your favorite heroes from AFK Arena and meet all new ones in AFK Journey. Form your ideal party and bring them along on your adventures.





Join forces with your favorite heroes from AFK Arena and meet all new ones in AFK Journey. Form your ideal party and bring them along on your adventures. New Idle Gameplay Mechanics - Idle progression in AFK Journey is made even easier. Earn idle rewards, levels, and equipment at your camp by sending your allies on solo quests while you’re away.





- Idle progression in AFK Journey is made even easier. Earn idle rewards, levels, and equipment at your camp by sending your allies on solo quests while you’re away. Explore A Beautiful Open World - A fantastically illustrated world awaits. Adventure in a vast, casual, open world with multiple diverse terrains and landscapes, solve puzzles, hunt for treasures, and meet fellow adventurers in a beautiful 3D world.





- A fantastically illustrated world awaits. Adventure in a vast, casual, open world with multiple diverse terrains and landscapes, solve puzzles, hunt for treasures, and meet fellow adventurers in a beautiful 3D world. Dynamic Weather and Surroundings - Witness a dynamic game world with day and night cycles, gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, and a full weather cycle.





- Witness a dynamic game world with day and night cycles, gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, and a full weather cycle. Engaging Puzzles and Strategic Battles - Solve challenging puzzles throughout the world for great treasures or engage in exciting strategic battles using terrain and traps to gain the advantage against your foes.

AFK Journey is now available in a limited closed beta on the Google Play Store or Windows, with pre-registration for iOS available on the AFK Journey website . For the latest updates, follow AFK Journey on Facebook and YouTube .

A full press kit containing screenshots, logos, trailers, and key art is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/AFK-Journey-Press-Kit .

About Farlight Games

Headquartered in Singapore, Farlight Games is a newly established game publishing company and the global publishing brand of Lilith Games, the creator of Rise of Kingdoms, AFK Arena, and several other titles. The establishment of Farlight Games marks a leap forward in our pursuit of delivering local experiences to our players. We strive to offer the best games to our gamers in the world. In 2022, we published Dislyte under the Farlight Games brand, and it has since been available in more than 200 countries with over 1.2 million downloads within the first week of launch. More upcoming games, including Farlight 84, Boom Party, and many others, will be released soon.

