E-commerce Revolution in Peru: A Comprehensive Analysis Unveils Key Trends and Consumer Behavior in the Thriving Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Ecommerce market in Peru is poised for significant growth, with expectations of a 9.76% annual increase, propelling it to a substantial US$12.65 billion in 2023.
The medium to long-term prospects of the Ecommerce industry in Peru look promising. Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.93% during the period from 2023 to 2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country is projected to increase from US$11.2 billion in 2022 to reach US$16.1 billion by 2027.
Key Highlights:
- Ecommerce market in Peru to grow by 9.76% annually, reaching US$12.3 billion in 2022.
- Medium to long-term growth story with a projected CAGR of 6.93% from 2023 to 2027.
- Gross merchandise value expected to reach US$16.1 billion by 2027.
- Detailed data-centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Peru.
- Market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals, including Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.
- Market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).
- Spending pattern by payment instruments and a snapshot of consumer behavior in Peru.
Scope:
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Peru Ecommerce industry, including:
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics:
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Peru User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators:
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Retail Shopping
- Travel and Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel:
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Peru Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel:
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel:
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Mobile
- Desktop
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System:
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City:
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Peru Ecommerce Consumer Demographics:
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Reasons to Buy:
- In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
- Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.
- Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$12.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$16.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Peru
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eaduc0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment