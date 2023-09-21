E-commerce Revolution in Peru: A Comprehensive Analysis Unveils Key Trends and Consumer Behavior in the Thriving Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ecommerce market in Peru is poised for significant growth, with expectations of a 9.76% annual increase, propelling it to a substantial US$12.65 billion in 2023.

The medium to long-term prospects of the Ecommerce industry in Peru look promising. Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.93% during the period from 2023 to 2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country is projected to increase from US$11.2 billion in 2022 to reach US$16.1 billion by 2027.

Key Highlights:

Ecommerce market in Peru to grow by 9.76% annually, reaching US$12.3 billion in 2022.

Medium to long-term growth story with a projected CAGR of 6.93% from 2023 to 2027.

Gross merchandise value expected to reach US$16.1 billion by 2027.

Detailed data-centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Peru.

Market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals, including Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

Market share by key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).

Spending pattern by payment instruments and a snapshot of consumer behavior in Peru.

Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Peru Ecommerce industry, including:

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics:

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Peru User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators:

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel:

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Peru Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel:

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel:

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Website Based

Live Streaming

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Cross Border

Domestic

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Mobile

Desktop

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System:

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Peru Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Peru Ecommerce Consumer Demographics:

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Reasons to Buy:

In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Peru

