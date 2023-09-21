Unlocking Opportunities: Chile's E-commerce Industry Predicted to Record 8.34% CAGR from 2023 to 2027, Reaching US$16.2 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile E-commerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on E-commerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-commerce market in Chile is on the verge of substantial growth, with expectations of an impressive 11.55% annual increase, reaching an estimated US$12.12 billion in 2023.

The medium to long-term outlook for the E-commerce industry in Chile is promising, with steady growth projected. During the forecast period from 2023 to 2027, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34% is anticipated, propelling the E-commerce gross merchandise value in Chile from US$10.5 billion in 2022 to a remarkable US$16.2 billion by 2027.

Key Highlights:

E-commerce market in Chile expected to grow by 11.55% annually, reaching US$11.8 billion in 2022.

Medium to long-term growth story with a projected CAGR of 8.34% from 2023 to 2027.

Gross merchandise value projected to reach US$16.2 billion by 2027.

Comprehensive data-centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Chile.

Market opportunities across key E-commerce verticals, including Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

Market share insights for key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).

Insights into spending patterns by payment instruments and a snapshot of consumer behavior in Chile.

Scope:

This report provides an exhaustive data-driven analysis of the Chilean E-commerce industry, including:

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics:

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Chile User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators:

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

E-commerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Chile E-commerce Market Share by Key Players:

Chile Retail Shopping E-commerce Market Share by Key Players (Easy.cl, Falabella, Lider, Paris.cl, Ripley)

Chile Travel E-commerce Market Share by Key Players (Booking.com, Cabify, DiDi Taxi, Etiner, Recorrido)

Chile Food Service E-commerce Market Share by Key Players (McDonald's, Papa John's, PedidosYa, Rappi, Uber Eats)

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by E-commerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel:

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Chile E-commerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel:

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel:

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Website Based

Live Streaming

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Cross Border

Domestic

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Mobile

Desktop

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System:

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by City:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Chile E-commerce Consumer Demographics:

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Reasons to Buy:

In-depth Understanding of E-commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and key trends, including forecasts from 2018 to 2027. Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by E-commerce Categories: Assess emerging opportunities across various segments based on sales channels.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key E-commerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key E-commerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a robust E-commerce strategy. Assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the E-commerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behavior: Utilize proprietary survey results to identify and interpret key E-commerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Chile

Companies Mentioned

Easy.cl

Falabella

Lider

Paris.cl

Ripley

McDonald's

Papa John's

PedidosYa

Rappi

Uber Eats

booking.com

Cabify

DiDi Taxi

Etiner

Recorrido

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh2m4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment