Unlocking Opportunities: Chile's E-commerce Industry Predicted to Record 8.34% CAGR from 2023 to 2027, Reaching US$16.2 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile E-commerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on E-commerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The E-commerce market in Chile is on the verge of substantial growth, with expectations of an impressive 11.55% annual increase, reaching an estimated US$12.12 billion in 2023.
The medium to long-term outlook for the E-commerce industry in Chile is promising, with steady growth projected. During the forecast period from 2023 to 2027, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34% is anticipated, propelling the E-commerce gross merchandise value in Chile from US$10.5 billion in 2022 to a remarkable US$16.2 billion by 2027.
Key Highlights:
- E-commerce market in Chile expected to grow by 11.55% annually, reaching US$11.8 billion in 2022.
- Medium to long-term growth story with a projected CAGR of 8.34% from 2023 to 2027.
- Gross merchandise value projected to reach US$16.2 billion by 2027.
- Comprehensive data-centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Chile.
- Market opportunities across key E-commerce verticals, including Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.
- Market share insights for key players across key verticals and sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).
- Insights into spending patterns by payment instruments and a snapshot of consumer behavior in Chile.
Scope:
This report provides an exhaustive data-driven analysis of the Chilean E-commerce industry, including:
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics:
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Chile User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators:
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- E-commerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Chile E-commerce Market Share by Key Players:
- Chile Retail Shopping E-commerce Market Share by Key Players (Easy.cl, Falabella, Lider, Paris.cl, Ripley)
- Chile Travel E-commerce Market Share by Key Players (Booking.com, Cabify, DiDi Taxi, Etiner, Recorrido)
- Chile Food Service E-commerce Market Share by Key Players (McDonald's, Papa John's, PedidosYa, Rappi, Uber Eats)
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by E-commerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Retail Shopping
- Travel and Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel:
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Chile E-commerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel:
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel:
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Mobile
- Desktop
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System:
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by City:
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Chile E-commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027):
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Chile E-commerce Consumer Demographics:
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Reasons to Buy:
- In-depth Understanding of E-commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and key trends, including forecasts from 2018 to 2027. Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by E-commerce Categories: Assess emerging opportunities across various segments based on sales channels.
- Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key E-commerce verticals.
- Insights into Opportunities across key E-commerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a robust E-commerce strategy. Assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the E-commerce industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behavior: Utilize proprietary survey results to identify and interpret key E-commerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$12.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$16.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Chile
Companies Mentioned
- Easy.cl
- Falabella
- Lider
- Paris.cl
- Ripley
- McDonald's
- Papa John's
- PedidosYa
- Rappi
- Uber Eats
- booking.com
- Cabify
- DiDi Taxi
- Etiner
- Recorrido
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh2m4e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment