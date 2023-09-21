Global Phase Change Materials Market Report Explores Diverse Applications and Key Industry Players

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Phase Change Materials 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global PCM market. The report covers a wide spectrum of PCM types, including paraffins, fatty acids, salt hydrates, eutectics, and metallics. It evaluates their applications in buildings, cold chain logistics, electronics cooling, textiles, aerospace, automotive, and energy storage.

Phase Change Materials (PCMs), thermal compounds that harness the energy of phase transitions between solid and liquid states, are experiencing remarkable growth. They efficiently store and regulate thermal energy, finding applications across various industries. The evolving landscape of PCMs is poised for further expansion as innovation drives their adoption.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview: The report provides a comprehensive overview of phase change materials, their properties, classifications, and applications.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of phase change materials, their properties, classifications, and applications. Market Size and Growth: It analyzes PCM market revenues on a global scale, including regional breakdowns, growth drivers, emerging trends, and technological insights.

Key Companies Mentioned:

The report offers a valuable resource for decision-makers across the PCM value chain. From materials suppliers and heating/cooling OEMs to electronics brands, logistics providers, architects, and specialty chemical companies, this report sheds light on the multi-billion dollar PCM market's rapid growth and identifies opportunities for new applications and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 PATENT ANALYSIS

4 PRICING

5 GLOBAL REVENUES, 2019-2034

5.1 Total market and growth

5.2 By market

5.3 By region

6 END USER MARKETS FOR PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS

6.1 BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION

6.1.1 Integration in Buildings

6.1.2 Improved energy efficiency

6.1.3 Concrete

6.1.3.1 Benefits

6.1.3.2 Commercial PCM Concrete Products

6.1.4 Wallboards

6.1.4.1 Benefits

6.1.4.2 Commercial PCM Wallboards

6.1.5 Trombe Walls

6.1.5.1 Benefits

6.1.5.2 Products

6.1.6 HVAC

6.1.7 Heat Pumps

6.1.8 Solar Heating

6.2 ELECTRONICS

6.2.1 Thermal management and cooling

6.2.1.1 Benefits

6.2.1.2 Applications

6.2.1.2.1 Heat Sinks

6.2.1.2.1.1 Benefits

6.2.1.2.1.2 Applications

6.2.1.2.1.3 Commercial PCM Heat Sinks

6.2.1.2.2 PCM Substrates

6.2.1.2.2.1 Benefits

6.2.1.2.2.2 Applications

6.2.1.2.2.3 Products

6.2.1.2.3 PCM Encapsulants

6.2.1.2.3.1 Benefits

6.2.1.2.3.2 Applications

6.2.1.2.3.3 Products

6.3 COLD STORAGE

6.3.1 Benefits

6.3.2 PCM Integration

6.3.3 Applications

6.3.3.1 Temperature-controlled shipping

6.3.3.2 Commercial refrigeration

6.3.3.3 Commercial PCM Cold Chain Products

6.4 THERMAL STORAGE SYSTEMS

6.4.1 Water heaters

6.4.2 Thermal batteries for water heaters and EVs

6.5 TEXTILES

6.5.1 Methods to Incorporate PCMs into Textiles

6.5.2 Temperature controlled fabrics

6.5.2.1 Applications

6.5.2.2 Commercial PCM Fabrics

6.5.3 Cooling vests

6.5.3.1 Applications

6.5.4 PCM Medical Textiles

6.5.4.1 Applications

6.5.4.2 Commercial PCM Medical Textiles

6.6 AEROSPACE

6.6.1 Coatings

6.6.2 Propulsion

6.7 AUTOMOTIVE

7 COMPANY PROFILES (61 company profiles)

8 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

9 REFERENCES

