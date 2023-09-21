Medium-voltage Switchgear Market Revenue to Cross US$ 44 Billion at 5.5% CAGR by 2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medium-voltage switchgear market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 44 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for medium-voltage switchgear is expected to close at US$ 28.7 billion.



Increasing demand for electrification along with the adoption of smart grid technology in emerging countries is one of the primary factors expected to boost the demand from the medium voltage switchgear market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for electricity generation and increased demand for effective transmission and distribution systems are expected to boost the growth of the medium voltage switchgear market.

Switchgear performs the function of regulating, protecting, and controlling diverse types of distribution, power generation, and transmission equipment. They help in de-energizing equipment and help in carrying out the maintenance work.

A rise in demand for medium-voltage switchgear for commercial construction projects that needs effective electricity transmission has emerged as the main driving factor for the medium-voltage switchgear market.

The construction industry in various developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil is witnessing substantial growth because of massive expenditure for infrastructural and residential development. These facilities will require medium-voltage switchgear products in varying quantities, which could fuel the growth of the medium-voltage switchgear market.

Market Snapshot:

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the medium voltage switchgear market was valued at US$ 27.2 billion

By type, the indoor segment is to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period as indoor medium-voltage switchgear is more safe and reliable than the outdoor medium-voltage switchgear

Based on insulation, the gas-insulated switchgear segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the utility segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Medium-voltage Switchgear Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The booming population and rapid urbanization are the prominent reasons for maximum electricity generation and are likely to drive the growth of the medium-voltage switchgear market

The extensive use of medium-voltage switchgear in various end-use industries is expected to fuel the growth of the medium-voltage switchgear market in the future.

With the increase in electrification and adaptation of smart grid technology, demand for middle-grade switchgear is set to increase in emerging countries during the forecast period.



Medium-voltage Switchgear Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the medium voltage switchgear market during the forecast period. the increased infrastructure modernization, grid upgrades, and the adoption of smart grid technologies. The country's focus on renewable energy integration, along with stringent safety and environmental regulations, contributes to market growth.

Asia Pacific to account for a significant share of the medium voltage switchgear market during the forecast period. the increasing urbanization, rapid economic growth, and population growth are driving up demand for medium-voltage switchgear in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global medium voltage switchgear market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global medium voltage switchgear market report:

Siemens AG

General Electric

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd

Powell Industries

Elatech Power Distribution GmbH

Chint Group

Key Developments in the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market

ABB has focused on enhancing its medium-voltage switchgear offerings with features like smart grid compatibility and eco-efficient solutions, aligning with sustainability goals.

Schneider Electric has invested in eco-design and manufacturing processes to reduce the environmental impact of its medium-voltage switchgear products. They also emphasize digitalization and connectivity.

GE has worked on digital substation solutions, including medium-voltage switchgear, that leverage digital twin technology for monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Mitsubishi Electric has focused on the development of medium-voltage air-insulated switchgear and gas-insulated switchgear for various applications, including renewable energy integration.

Partial Table of Content (ToC):

1. Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market Country Analysis

1.2. Competition Blueprint

1.3. Technology Time Line Mapping

1.4. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macroeconomic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Economic Drivers

3.2.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.2.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Market Trends

3.5. Trend Analysis- Impact on Time Line (2021-2031)

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.3. Porter Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Size Analysis (2017-2019) and Forecast (2021-2031)

5.1.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2. Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely, and Conservative Market Conditions)

5.2.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

5.2.2. Regional Medium-voltage Switchgear Market Business Performance Summary

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=56043

Medium-voltage Switchgear Market – Key Segments

Voltage

3kV - 5kV

6kV - 15kV

16kV - 27kV

28kV - 40kV

Insulation

Air Insulated Switchgear

Gas Insulated Switchgear

Others (Oil and Solids)



End-Use

Power Plant

Commercial Sector

Oil, Gas & Petrochemical

Utility Sector

Paper & Pulp Industry

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



