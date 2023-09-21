Global Primary Cell Culture Market Forecasted to Surge to $11.60 Billion by 2030, Driven by Precision Therapies and Regenerative Medicine

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Primary Cells, Reagents & Supplements, Media), By Separation Method, By Cell Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new report indicates that the global primary cell culture market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected value of USD 11.60 billion by 2030, and a remarkable CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period.

The surge in demand for personalized and precision therapies is a driving force behind this growth. Primary cell culture, offering a closer emulation of human biology compared to traditional cell lines, has become indispensable for understanding disease mechanisms, advancing drug discovery, and facilitating therapeutic development. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies increasingly recognize the significance of primary cell culture in improving drug candidate success rates, reducing late-stage failures, and delivering more targeted treatments to patients.

Additionally, primary cell culture is playing a pivotal role in regenerative medicine, aiming to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. It is instrumental in creating tissue constructs, organoids, and bioengineered implants that closely mimic native tissues' structure and function. These innovations hold profound implications for regenerative medicine therapies, including tissue transplantation, wound healing, and treating degenerative diseases. For example, Mount Sinai recently established a new institute for regenerative medicine in April 2023, dedicated to exploring novel therapies for life-threatening diseases. The growing interest and investment in regenerative medicine are propelling the growth of the primary cell culture market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the primary cell culture industry. While the pandemic disrupted various sectors, it underscored the vital role of primary cell culture in comprehending viruses and developing treatments. Primary cells have been instrumental in studying SARS-CoV-2 infection mechanisms, testing antiviral therapies, and assessing vaccine efficacy. The pandemic's urgency has fueled the demand for primary cell culture products and services, with researchers worldwide focusing on COVID-19-related studies.

Moreover, key market players have initiated various developments, and industry-academia collaborations are further boosting the global market. For example, Bio-Trac and ATCC collaborated in January 2023 to conduct a training workshop providing an overview of primary cell culture principles, organoids, spheroids, and related cell culture techniques.

Key Market Highlights

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

