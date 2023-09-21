Global Projectors Market Achieves a Valuation of $11.49 Billion in 2023, with Further Growth Expected at a CAGR of 5.4% to Reach $14.17 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Projectors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global projectors market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $10.81 billion in 2022 to $11.49 billion in 2023, driven by a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Furthermore, the projectors market is anticipated to continue expanding, reaching $14.17 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major Players in the Spotlight

Prominent players shaping the projectors market include industry leaders like MicroVision Inc., Aaxa Technologies Inc., LG Technologies Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., LG Technologies Inc., Optoma Technology Corp., Panasonic Corp., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., InFocus, Texas Instruments Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Sharp, Hitachi Ltd., ZTE Corporation, JVC, Celluon Inc., Acer Inc., Epson, Delta Electronics Inc., GAC Technology Group, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., ViewSonic, and Shenzhen Hotack Technology Co. Ltd.

Compelling Reasons to Explore the Projectors Market

Investors and stakeholders should take note of the projectors market for several compelling reasons:

Global Reach: This comprehensive report covers over 50 geographies, providing a truly global perspective on the projectors market. Navigating COVID-19: Gain insights into how the market responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and its evolving dynamics as the impact wanes. Geopolitical Analysis: Assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect effects on the market. Inflation Impact: Measure the effects of high global inflation on market growth. Strategic Insights: Create effective regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis. Identify Growth Segments: Identify growth segments within the market to inform strategic investments. Competitive Edge: Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into the market's key drivers and trends. Customer Understanding: Gain insights into customer preferences and market shares for informed decision-making. Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark your performance against key competitors to maintain a competitive edge. Data-Driven Presentations: Access reliable high-quality data and analysis for impactful internal and external presentations.

Projectors: Transforming Large-Scale Viewing

A projector is a versatile device that harnesses light to project images or videos onto flat surfaces, such as screens or walls, making it indispensable for various commercial applications.

The projectors market encompasses distinct types, including home theatre projectors, business projectors, and portable projectors. These devices leverage technologies such as DLP (digital light processing), LCD (liquid crystal display), LCOS (liquid crystal on silicon), and 2D and 3D dimensions. Distribution channels span hypermarkets, electronic malls, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Projectors find applications in business, education, home entertainment, cinema, and diverse sectors.

Technological Advancements Fuel Growth

Technological innovation is a pivotal trend in the projectors market. Leading market players are investing in innovative technologies, particularly in the realm of home theatre projectors, which have gained immense popularity. Home theatre setups have become the preferred choice for immersive entertainment, especially when people spend more time indoors. A case in point is ViewSonic, a US-based company, which launched two cutting-edge projectors in November 2022. These projectors feature third-generation LED technology, delivering brighter visuals and boasting a built-in Harman Kardon speaker for an enriched audio experience, perfect for home screenings of movies and video games.

North America Leads the Way

In 2022, North America asserted its dominance as the largest region in the projectors market. The report encompasses key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, it delves into essential countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Education Drives Market Expansion

The surge in demand for projector screens within the educational sector is a primary driver of the projector market's growth. Educational institutions are increasingly adopting advanced teaching techniques, with projectors playing a pivotal role in delivering engaging and immersive learning experiences. Notably, the eLearning industry, a US-based e-learning journal website, reported that the e-learning market surpassed $240 billion in January 2022, with predictions of reaching $374 billion by 2026. This substantial growth underscores the rising demand for projector screens in the educational sector.

About the Projectors Market Report

This projectors market research report is part of a comprehensive series of reports offering invaluable insights into the projectors market. It covers projectors market statistics, global market size, regional market shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, trends, opportunities, and more. It empowers stakeholders with a holistic view of the industry's current and future landscape.

Market Value Clarification

The market value is defined as the revenues generated by enterprises from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography. These revenues encompass sales, grants, or donations and exclude revenues from resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Projectors Market Characteristics



3. Projectors Market Trends And Strategies



4. Projectors Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Projectors Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Projectors Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Projectors Market



5. Projectors Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Projectors Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Projectors Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Projectors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Projectors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

HomeTheater Projector

Business Projector

Portable Projector

6.2. Global Projectors Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

DLP(Digital Light Processing)

LCD(Liquid Crystal Display)

LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon)

6.3. Global Projectors Market, Segmentation By Dimension, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

2D

3D

6.4. Global Projectors Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hypermarkets

Electronic Malls

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels

6.5. Global Projectors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Business

Education

Home

Cinema

Other Applications

7. Projectors Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Projectors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Projectors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

