Coding and Marking Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 26.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% - By PMI

Coding and marking equipment is used in various industries to apply specific codes, marks, or information onto products, packages, or materials. This equipment plays a critical role in tracking and identifying products, ensuring compliance with regulations, enhancing brand recognition, and facilitating quality control.

The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, including smart manufacturing and automation, is driving the demand for advanced Coding and Marking Equipment Market solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into production lines. Automated coding and marking equipment can improve efficiency and reduce errors.

According to Prophecy Market Insights “Coding And Marking Equipment Market accounted for US$ 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 26.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%”

Recent Key Highlights in Coding and Marking Equipment Market:

In September 2023, World-leading manufacturers of coding and marking systems Videojet + Clearmark celebrates their first year as one business at the PPMA Show, showcasing a full suite of primary, secondary and tertiary equipment to demonstrate pack to pallet connectivity. The skills of Videojet and Clearmark have been successfully integrated to provide specialized solutions that cover the entire production process. Throughout the packaging and distribution process, this includes the seamless integration of multiple printing, coding, and marking procedures.

In June 2023, Videojet launches new Videojet 3350 and Videojet 3350 Smart Focus 30-watt CO2 laser marking systems designed for precise, permanent marking and easy integration. The brand-new laser series offers the highest level of flexibility to quickly respond to shifting production requirements. The food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, packaging, and extrusion industries use the lasers to quickly mark crisp, complex codes. Both systems provide essentially infinite alternatives for font, code, and graphics.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Brother Industries Ltd.

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Markem-Imaje Corporation

Diagraph ITW Mexico, S. de R.L. De C.V.

ID Technology LLC,

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Matthews International Corporation

KGK Diamonds India Private Limited

KBA-Metronic

Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product Types - Inkjet Printers, Laser Printers, Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printers, and Others

By Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Construction & Chemicals, Electronics, and Other Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market Drivers:

The coding and marking equipment market is propelled by stringent regulations and product safety standards, the need to combat counterfeiting, demand for efficient supply chain management, e-commerce growth, technological advancements like laser marking and RFID, and increased automation in production lines.

Market Restraints:

The coding and marking equipment market faces significant challenges. High initial costs pose barriers for SMEs and budget-conscious businesses. Ongoing maintenance expenses impact profitability. Mature markets, like food and beverages, limit entry for new players. Environmental concerns drive the demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Intense competition leads to pricing pressures and narrower profit margins. Complex integration with existing systems deters some from adopting these technologies.

Analyst View –

Coding and marking equipment with remote monitoring capabilities and connectivity to the Internet of Things (IoT) are becoming increasingly important. These features allow for real-time diagnostics, maintenance alerts, and data analytics to optimize operations. Consumer demand for personalized products and packaging is on the rise. Coding and marking equipment that can handle customization efficiently will be in high demand across various industries.

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Report Coverage:

Base Year for Estimation : The market assessment is based on data from the year 2022.

The market assessment is based on data from the year 2022. Forecast Period : The report covers market projections from 2022 to 2032.

The report covers market projections from 2022 to 2032. Market Representation: Market size is presented in terms of revenue in USD billion, and the report includes the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2032.

The report segments coding and marking equipment into categories like Inkjet Printers and Laser Printers. It covers various application sectors across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, growth drivers (e.g., regulatory compliance, automation), and challenges (e.g., high initial costs, environmental concerns). It highlights the rising importance of IoT-enabled equipment for real-time monitoring and addresses the growing demand for customized products and packaging.

