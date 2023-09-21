BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Bryce Williford to Senior Vice President of 3PL Services

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a preeminent Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, today announced the promotion of Bryce Williford to Senior Vice President of 3PL Services. The expanded role oversees the entirety of 3PL Services and correlating office locations nationwide, account management, and customer support functions.

“Bryce’s extensive industry knowledge, innovative approach to supply chain service and problem-solving, and relentless customer focus have played a pivotal role in positioning BlueGrace as a market leader,” said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace. “I am confident that our 3PL Services division will continue to thrive, delivering exceptional value to our customers with Bryce at the helm.”

BlueGrace is fully committed to our customer’s supply chain needs and will continue to make strategic investments in our technology, leadership and service portfolio. The organization is well positioned for innovation, sustained success and continued expansion. As part of the senior leadership team, Williford will focus on setting the sales and account management strategy, planning, performance analysis, and customer operations for BlueGrace’s 3PL Service office locations including Tampa, Phoenix, Chicago, Chattanooga, and Atlanta. He will also be heavily involved in customer relationship management.

“This is an incredible opportunity to continue to help lead our best-in-class organization. I would like to thank Bobby and our executive team for trusting me with this responsibility. I also thank my team members for their incredible effort which has led directly to our success. We have an exceptional team at BlueGrace, and I am excited to continue to be a part of our story,” said Willford.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology in partnership with a large network of established carriers across the country. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

