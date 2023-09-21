Fathom Events and Ideal Partners Bring Critically Acclaimed Documentary “Beyond Utopia” to Theaters Nationwide October 23 and 24

Denver, CO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathom Events and Ideal Partners are bringing a landmark documentary that critics are calling “a real-life geopolitical thriller” and “one of the most dramatic flights to freedom ever captured on film” to more than 600 theaters across the country. “Beyond Utopia” opens nationwide for a two-day engagement only in theaters on October 23 and 24.

“Beyond Utopia” currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and has been hailed as a suspenseful, riveting portrait of the lengths that people will go to gain freedom. Madeleine Gavin’s timely film won the Audience Award for Best U.S. Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film follows various families as they attempt to flee North Korea, one of the most oppressive places on Earth, a land they grew up believing was a paradise. At the film’s core is a courageous pastor, a man of God on a mission to help a mother reunite with the child she was forced to leave behind, and a family of five—including small children and an elderly grandmother—embarking on a treacherous journey into the hostile mountains of China. Leaving their homeland is fraught with unimaginable danger—yet these individuals are driven to take the risk.

“Beyond Utopia” embeds the viewer with these family members as they attempt their perilous escape, palpably conveying life-or-death stakes. The result is a singular, heart-pounding, and unforgettable experience.

“This unforgettable, eye-opening movie showcases the incredible bravery of the people trying to escape a nightmarish existence,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “This importance of the documentary cannot be downplayed and we’re proud to be distributing it to theaters all over the country.”

Said producers Jana Edelbaum and Rachel Cohen of Ideal Partners, "Given the current challenging landscape for documentaries, we are incredibly grateful for Fathom's steadfast belief that our film can find a robust audience. The fact that theatergoers will be able to experience Beyond Utopia on a big screen in more than 600 theatres across the country is amazing to us, and we are thrilled to have Fathom’s support and expertise to reach people at scale to help make it happen."

