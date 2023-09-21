Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 23 1220 - RIKV 24 0221

Series RIKV 23 1220 RIKV 24 0221 ISIN IS0000035400 IS0000035541 Maturity Date 12/20/2023 02/21/2024 Auction Date 09/25/2023 09/25/2023 Settlement Date 09/27/2023 09/27/2023

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Please note that the Treasury bill RIKV 23 1220 is registered electronically at Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. central securities depository (VBM). The Treasury bill RIKV 24 0221 will be registered at Nasdaq CSD.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Tryggvi Freyr Harðarson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9630.