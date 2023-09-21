Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach US$ 36.8 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.8%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial refrigeration equipment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 36.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for industrial refrigeration equipment is expected to close at US$ 27.4 billion.



Growth in the food and beverage sector and an increase in demand for safe storage of blood and temperature-controlled medicines are offering lucrative opportunities for growth in the industrial refrigeration equipment market.

Growth in disposable income and a rise in the number of working professionals are also boosting the demand for processed and packaged food products. These trends are likely to positively impact the industrial refrigeration equipment market growth in the near future.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors rely on precise temperature control to store and transport sensitive medications, vaccines, and biological materials. The growth of these industries has boosted the demand for industrial refrigeration equipment.

The growth of e-commerce, online grocery shopping, and the need for temperature-controlled storage facilities has driven the demand for cold storage warehouses. These facilities require industrial refrigeration equipment to maintain specific temperature ranges.

The rise in the consumption of meat and seafood and fruits & vegetables is prompting cold chain facility providers to adopt modern technologies, automation, and, enhanced infrastructure for the storage and transport of such products.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75745

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 26.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 36.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.8% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 120 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Refrigerant, By End-use Industry, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Carrier, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Danfoss Group, Emerson Electric Co., EVAPCO, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll Rand, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the industrial refrigeration equipment market was valued at US$ 26.4 billion

By type, the compressor segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on refrigerant, the ammonia segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing technological advancements in refrigeration systems, including the development of smart refrigeration solutions and remote monitoring, have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of industrial refrigeration equipment.

The increasing application in healthcare and life sciences sectors for precise temperature control for research, development, and storage of medical and biological materials. This has led to increased demand for specialized refrigeration solutions.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=75745<ype=S

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031. Expansion in the e-commerce sector and a rise in preference for online grocery shopping are boosting market statistics in the region. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages plays a major role in the industrial refrigeration equipment demand outlook for this region.

The industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the near future. A surge in the number of cold chain storage facilities in countries, such as Japan, India, and China, is driving the market revenue in the region. Industrial refrigerators are expected to see an increase in demand as food and beverage manufacturers increase in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial refrigeration equipment market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global industrial refrigeration equipment market report:

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss Group

Emerson Electric Co.

EVAPCO, Inc.

GEA Group AG

Johnson Controls

Ingersoll Rand

LU-VE Group

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Key Development in the industrial refrigeration equipment market

Johnson Controls focuses on sustainability and energy efficiency in industrial refrigeration equipment. They have developed innovative solutions like energy-efficient compressors, variable speed drives, and smart control systems to optimize cooling processes.

focuses on sustainability and energy efficiency in industrial refrigeration equipment. They have developed innovative solutions like energy-efficient compressors, variable speed drives, and smart control systems to optimize cooling processes. Danfoss is known for its sustainable refrigeration solutions. They have developed advanced components and technologies, including electronic expansion valves and variable frequency drives, to improve system efficiency.

is known for its sustainable refrigeration solutions. They have developed advanced components and technologies, including electronic expansion valves and variable frequency drives, to improve system efficiency. Emerson has a strong emphasis on digitalization and data analytics in refrigeration. Their solutions include predictive maintenance tools and remote monitoring to enhance system reliability and reduce downtime.

has a strong emphasis on digitalization and data analytics in refrigeration. Their solutions include predictive maintenance tools and remote monitoring to enhance system reliability and reduce downtime. GEA focuses on creating sustainable and eco-friendly industrial refrigeration systems. They have introduced natural refrigerants and heat recovery solutions to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75745

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market- Key Segments

Type

Compressor

Condenser

Heat Exchanger

Evaporator

Control

Others

Refrigerant

Ammonia

CO2

Others



End-use Industry

Food & Beverage

Refrigerated Warehouse

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others



Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com